Are you groaning in frustration because you just scrolled down and discovered your zodiac sign has made the "worst week" list? As if the universe wasn't cruel enough already. I know you're probably kicking yourself right now, but here's the good news: You're not alone. If this week proves challenging for you, remember you're only human and it's not normal for everything to be sunshine and daisies all the time. Sometimes life is hard because it has something important to teach you. If you're one of the three zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 22, 2020, take a deep breath. It's nowhere near as bad as it sounds.

The sun has officially moved into intuitive, cuddly, and protective Cancer, bringing you directly in touch with your own heart. While you might appreciate this shift away from the intellectual detachment of brainiac Gemini, you might also be feeling overwhelmed by how sensitive and emotional this season has the tendency to be. Plus, Cancer season immediately began with a solar eclipse, making this a time of intense and unexpected change. If you're feeling stressed out, you have every reason to be.

Luckily, there are plenty of great things happening this week. For one thing, Venus — planet of romance, luxury, and friendship — stations direct on June 25 after a long retrograde that took your love life for a spin. If you've been struggling to be on the same page as a lover or friend, things should start making more sense this week. Also, Mars — planet of drive and ambition — enters its home sign of Aries on June 27, giving you quite the wakeup call.

Leo: You May Be Feeling Like Taking A Break And Withdrawing

It's rare that bright, shiny, and expressive Leo needs time to themselves. However, since the sun entered your 12th house of spirituality, you've been craving seclusion. There's just way too much going on inside your heart and you need time alone to process everything you're feeling. You'd like to get to the bottom of where your true feelings lie and you can't do that when the world asks you to put your feelings away. It's alone where you can truly let down your guard and be your honest self. There's nothing wrong with taking a break, and don't worry: no one will forget about you.

Virgo: You Might Feel Distant From All Your Friends And Lonely

Ever since Mercury — your ruling planet — has been retrograde, you've been likely feeling all out of sorts. This transit has the power to make you feel scatterbrained, anxious, and overly analytical. Just remember that you don't have to be so hard on yourself because you're already doing your best. This time around, your ruling planet's retrograde is likely stirring up confusion and drama in your social life. You might feel frustrated with your friends or more needy for them than ever. Try to look at the situation objectively. Let their actions speak for themselves.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Some Immense Changes All At Once

Take a deep breath, Sagittarius. This is an incredibly strange time for you, as you're still feeling the effects of not only a lunar eclipse in your zodiac sign, but also a solar eclipse in your eighth house of transformation. This summer is a summer of incredible change and you'll likely look back on this time knowing that the events that transpired were what catapulted you into the future. In the meantime, you're living in the strange space that sits between two very different chapters in your life. Give yourself time to get used to it.