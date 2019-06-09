Even though the astrology taking place this week is pretty chaotic, it's a wild ride you won't want to step off of. Wouldn't you agree the best times often exist right alongside the worst times? Life is a series of layers and shades, continuously complementing and clarifying each other. The cosmos want you to know everything is always a lot deeper than it looks. As of June 10, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs, and no amount of stress or frustration will be able to dim their shine. Who am I talking about? Oh, just anyone with their rising or sun sign in Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. You air signs are dancing with the breeze, spinning through a tornado, and feeling the wind beneath your wings.

After all, Venus — planet of love, beauty, and luxury — is currently spinning through Gemini, infusing the cosmos with laughter, cleverness, intellectualism, and naughtiness. There's a touch of the tongue-in-cheek and the sarcastic when Venus is in Gemini, but there's no way air signs won't be enjoying every minute of it. It's time to embrace your mischievous side, use your conversational chops, and revel in making everyone laugh with that hilarious thing you just said. And as if you needed more reason to believe there's a glimmer of magic running through the universe, let's not forget that Mercury — planet of communication — and Mars — planet of sex and courage — are forming trines with dreamy and creative Neptune.

Without further ado, here's why air signs are living for this week:

Gemini: You're The Most Gorgeous Thing Anyone's Ever Seen

You're just loving how good it feels to be you, aren't you, Gemini? This week is beyond exciting because it's the first week of your Venus return. Wherever Venus lies, she sprinkles some romance, beauty, and friendship, and as she dances her way through your first house of the self, you're feeling more glamorous than ever. You're the prettiest flower in the garden, the best dancer in the room, and everyone is stopping what they're doing just to hear you speak.

Remember not to take things too seriously either. With the sun forming a square to illusive Neptune, you'll only bring yourself down by getting too hung up on every little thing.

Libra: You're In The Mood To Mix Things Up And Try New Things

You're hungry, Libra. Hungry for exotic experiences, spontaneous endeavors, and all things interesting and new. Venus is currently spicing things up in your ninth house of adventure, and you're being called into the great unknown to discover the beauty that lies over there. You might even befriend people who are nothing like you or fall in love with the last person you expected. Whatever happens, prepare for memories you'll never forget.

Let the wind take you. Don't force it. Remember the sun is forming a square with distorting Neptune, and trying to control everything will only leave you frustrated.

Aquarius: All You Want To Do Is Laugh And Have A Good Time

There's no excuse for being bored right now, Aquarius. Venus is currently loving life in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This is the best time to go on a cute and flirty date, engage in some creative expression, unleash your inner artist, and taste every flavor available. You're meant to indulge in all the good things that life has to offer, so don't you dare stay cooped up, wasting all this dazzling and mystical energy.

Since the sun is opposing over-the-top Jupiter, you may take the fun too far or push to the point that it's no longer fun. Remember: Everything in moderation.