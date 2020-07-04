These are tough times, my fellow astro enthusiasts. I won't try to sugarcoat it for you. Cancer season has been weighed down by the intensity of three eclipses as well Mercury retrograde. No one can blame you for wanting to take a sabbatical and run far away from all the drama. In fact, you might be doing just that already. But if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of July 6, 2020, the good news is you don't have to run very far. You don't even need to run at all, in fact. There are plenty of positive things to look forward to this week, and if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, then the cosmos are concentrating positivity directly onto you.

If you've been feeling the impact of Mercury retrograde, then I have some wonderful news for you: It all comes to an end on July 12 at 4:26 a.m. ET. While you'll still be dealing with the post-retrograde hangover for a couple weeks, so much of the confusion and frustration will be over. If this isn't a reason to celebrate, what is? Even though this retrograde will be replaced by Chiron retrograde — which begins on July 11 at 5:09 p.m. ET — the cosmos aren't giving you too much intensity on your plate at once. Since Chiron is a planet of healing, this retrograde will bring up past wounds. However, Chiron will help you work through your trauma and turn over a new leaf. By the time it's over, you'll appreciate everything this retrograde did for you.

The cosmos also know you deserve a little gift for getting through all the obstacles thrown your way. On July 12, the sun will form a trine with dreamy, artistic, and compassionate Neptune. This will make the world feel pretty magical, and after everything you've been through, you definitely deserve it.

Especially you, water signs. Here's why:

Cancer: You're Finally Able To Think And Express Yourself Clearly

The clouds are parting and you're finally able to see the sun a little bit more clearly. Considering this is your solar return, the added brightness should be welcomed with open arms. This week, you're seeing things through a purer, more compassionate lens. In fact, you're forgiving yourself for your transgressions, choosing kindness over aggression, and you're seeing the beauty in everything. Even if there are still plenty of things stressing you out, you're finding so many reasons to smile anyway.

Scorpio: You're Seeing Everything From A Brand New Perspective

You may have spent the past few weeks focused on the negative rather than the positive. In fact, you may have been romanticizing your past and convincing yourself life used to be so much better than it is now. However, this week, you're starting to see how unfair that perspective truly is, because there are so many opportunities you have now that you didn't have before. You're also a heck of a lot stronger now than you were then. You're seeing how times of strife can be worth it in the long run because they teach you so much.

Pisces: You're Reconnecting With Your Magical Inner Child

The world is a playground and you're just a child, playing in it. Not everyone sees the world in such a magical way, but this week, you definitely are. After all, the sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure as it connects with Neptune, planet of dreams and all things mystical. What could be more fun than that? Dive deep into your imagination and let yourself have fun just for the sake of fun. After all, what's the point of life if not to simply to enjoy yourself?