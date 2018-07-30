If you've been following astrology lately, you'd know that our planets have made it their mission to turn this summer into spiritual bootcamp. With six of them currently rolling backwards in retrograde at the same time as a life-changing and stress-inducing season of eclipses, the idea that any zodiac sign could possibly be enjoying themselves right now probably sounds like fake news. However, I'm here to report that the news is actually 100 percent verified, and with lively and vivacious Leo season radiating romance throughout the air, it makes sense that July 30, 2018 will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Leo, Virgo, and Sagittarius. Don't forget that if your rising sign happens to be any of these signs, you'll experience the joy on an even deeper level.

Even despite all the cosmic drama raining down on our world, one thing's for sure: In astrology, Leo season is possibly the greatest season of all. Now, I don't want any other zodiac signs to take offense here. Every single zodiac season is beautiful, heavenly, and necessary in its own unique way. It's just that the sun happens to be Leo's ruling planet, and when the sun is at home, we're all at home. Let yourself be filled to the brim with gilded sunlight. Allow your soul to be purified once again. When it's Leo's birthday, it's the sun's birthday too.

Leo: You Are One Big, Shining Diamond

Leo season is well underway and at the center of it all is you, shining like a beacon of golden sunlight and shimmering stardust. All eyes are on you, and as the sun infuses your world with creativity, self-love, and energy, you're being reminded of all the reasons why the world needs you. Think about your life lived thus far. Feel proud of how far you've come and look forward to your next trip around the sun, knowing that you still have so much more to learn.

Unfortunately, there is still one thing that could spoil your astrological reign: Mercury retrograde in Leo. Since this backwards tailspin occurs in your first house of the self, it's important to remember not to get too carried away with your pride. Allow confidence to soak deep within, where it cannot be taken away from you.

Virgo: You're Radiating Good Vibes Wherever You Go

It's true, Mercury is in retrograde, and since this is your ruling planet, its communication blunders and technological mishaps affect you on an incredibly personal level. Occurring in your 12th house of spirituality, you may be experiencing inner turmoil, and your susceptibility to negative thoughts and emotions is higher than usual.

However, how can Mercury retrograde pull you down when Venus — planet of love, romance, friendship, and money — is currently in Virgo? You're swirling in positivity and swimming smoothly through romantic waters. You're like the most aromatic rose in the meadow; the brightest star in the night sky. Everyone wants to know you. Remember that if your mind starts to play games, leave it behind and mingle with the rest of the world.

Sagittarius: Adventure Is Calling Your Name

You're right at home and the energy is exactly as you enjoy it. With the sun in your ninth house of adventure and philosophy, your ruling astrological house, the great beyond is calling your name and begging for you to spread your wings and explore all the beauty that it has to offer. You're absorbing knowledge and experiences like a sponge, and the wind is flowing through you, permeating your soul with magical vibes.

However, this is somewhat of a double-edged sword with Mercury retrograde also occurring in your ninth house. Although you might be feeling like leaving behind your nest and embarking on a wild journey, take care not to fly so far away that you have trouble finding your way back. You'd be surprised how easy adventure is to find. It lies a lot closer than you think.