Everything is cyclical and each of the four seasons represents different phases of life. The seasons affect us all differently: Some respond better to the fall and the winter, while others thrive in the spring and summer. When you look at the upcoming forecast, July 2020 will unfortunately be the worst month for those with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius placements, and it's because their zodiac archetype isn't comfortable in the element water.

In addition to the fact that Cancer season is in full effect, July kicks off with Saturn retrograde reentering its sign of rulership, Capricorn, on July 1. Saturn is often referred to as "Father Time" and the "Lord of Karma," given its authoritative essence and general ruthlessness, and its positioning in your birth chart easily determines the areas where you'll experience challenges and setbacks in your life. This transit marks the last time Saturn will travel through Capricorn for the next 27 to 29 years. Days later, the full moon lunar eclipse on July 5 will also move into the Saturn-ruled sign of Capricorn, so it doesn't hurt to check which astrological house belongs to this cardinal earth sign in your birth chart to understand how this will affect you.

Lunar eclipses bring powerful endings and this eclipse will be the last of the Cancer-Capricorn eclipse series, which will only emphasize its effects. For more context on the meaning of the ending of this chapter in your life, think back to the new moon solar eclipse on July 12, 2018, as this was the first of this particular series.

Though this month marks the beginning of a new chapter, the eclipse energy could also mark a challenging time for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. Here's why.

Gemini: You're Experiencing A Powerful Catharsis

Don't be intimidated by this month's astro weather, Gemini. Instead, take minute to think back to the new moon solar eclipse in July 2018. How has your financial stability and sense of self-worth evolved since then? Though there are several aspects happening this month, the full moon lunar eclipse on July 5 will be the main celestial attraction. Saturn retrograde will have already reentered your erotic eighth house of sex, joint ventures, and transformation, and there are a few things you still need to review, especially your personal debt and your intimate unions. This area of your chart has everything to do with the energy you give and receive in return, so pay extra attention to these personal themes. Who knows, there may also be a legal process involved in your life finally coming to a close.

Libra: Your Inner Strength Will Be Tested

Pat yourself on the back, Libra. You've been a powerful support system for your loved ones these past couple of years, and now you're ready to stand in your power. Saturn retrograde's backward shift into your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation on July 1 sets the tone for the month, which means there are a few things to reconsider and review, especially when it comes to your living space and family dynamic. Whether you're entertaining the idea of expanding the nest or perhaps relocating somewhere better aligned with your needs, the full moon lunar eclipse on July 5 will certainly pave the way for a transformative new beginning. Hang tight and let the universe work in your favor.

Aquarius: You're Letting Go And Surrendering To Spirit

Let it all go, Aquarius. You're not going to need any of that spiritual residue and sense of guilt where you're headed. Whether you've been struggling with something internally or keeping to yourself more than usual, there's no need to overthink things. As a matter of fact, Saturn retrograde is reentering your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, karma, and all things behind the scenes for a final "deep cleaning," so let the Lord of Karma do its job. The full moon lunar eclipse on July 5 will also shake up this area of your chart, and this will bring forth the opportunity for you to go inward. Something else you'll want to do is get some much-needed rest and retreat into your inner sanctuary right now. Remember, all of these 12th house activities are essential to your spiritual growth and evolution. The universe has your back, so let yourself bloom.