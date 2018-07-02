Are you ready to paint the sky with light and fire? Is the beauty of summer running through your veins? These questions have always rolled through my mind on the week of the fourth of July. No matter how dismal I might be feeling about the current state of the world, the fourth of July inevitably fills me with enough hope to never give up on this incredible journey. The chance to take a moment to appreciate your loved ones, the revelry floating through the air, and the love swirling around everyone's hearts, is always a chance taken by me. I bet you can relate, because as of July 2, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius. Make sure you check whether or not your sun or your rising sign falls under these placements.

With the sun forming magic-inducing and luck-infusing trines with both Jupiter and Neptune, it's as though the cosmos are as prepared for a week of beauty as we are. As Cancer season continues along its sensitive and heartwarming path, we'll feel the positivity of this energy on a deep and intrinsic level. If you were hoping to experience joy that starts from the center of your core, look no further.

Cancer: You're Redefining Business And Pleasure

As the sun forms a trine with Jupiter in your ninth house of knowledge, you're in a period of rapid learning. If you feel like you're absorbing information and insight light a sponge, don't dismiss it. You're in a period of reconstruction and recharging. With the sun in your first house of the self and the moon in your 10th house of career, you're being flushed by motivation and reward from head to toe. But it won't be all hard work: As the sun forms a trine with Neptune in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, every step of the learning process will be flooded by happiness and creativity.

However, with Mercury and Mars forming an opposition in the sectors of your chart that have to do with money and income, you could find yourself at odds with practical concerns and your overall passions. Make sure you find balance throughout your journey.

Leo: You're Deeply In Tune With Who You Should Trust

You're retreating inwardly this week, and despite now big of a personality you might be, you're loving every minute of this inner work. With the sun in your 12th house of spirituality, you're already more focused on personal and mindful concerns. As the sun forms a trine with Neptune in you're mystical eighth house of reincarnation and Jupiter in your fourth house of the home, you're experiencing a deep closeness with those who matter most to you. Allow your loved ones to revive and replenish your soul. As of now, you should be focusing on people you trust. The outside world can wait.

This closeness, while beautiful, won't be all peaches and cream. As Mars blows fire into your seventh house of partnerships while it opposes Mercury, you could experience power struggles while attempting to communicate. Make sure you listen and compromise.

Sagittarius: You're Transforming In The Most Beautiful Way

As the sun forms a trine with Neptune in your fourth house of the home and Jupiter in your 12th house of spirituality, you're fully immersed in the awesomeness that is your imaginative life. Right now, you have the power to bring many ideas into fruition and help guide the world toward a better pace. Your energy is radiant and impeccable, and as the sun moves through your eighth house of transformation, every decision you make has the power to change everything for the better.

As Mercury in your ninth house of expansion forms an opposition with Mars in your third house of communication, you should take care to mean what you say and maintain integrity. Under such energy, you have the potential to get carried away.