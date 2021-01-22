Grab your popcorn. You knew this was coming. Ready for Joshua Bassett's response to "Skin," Sabrina Carpenter's new song? The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor had nothing but kind words for his rumored girlfriend's track. “Been stuck in my head since I heard it,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 22. "Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on ‘Skin,’ the new label, & all that’s to come."

Many fans are convinced "Skin" is the latest twist in the rumored Bassett-Carpenter-Olivia Rodrigo love triangle that's captivated the internet ever since Rodrigo dropped her hit "Drivers License," which some fans believe is about her rumored ex, Bassett, moving on with Carpenter. There are plenty of lyrics in "Skin" that support that theory.

For starters, "Drivers License" refers to a "blonde girl." In "Skin," Carpenter sings, "Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme," before adding, "And I'm not asking you to let it go / But you been tellin' your side / So I'll be telling mine." Hmmm.

Another line puts the song's subject on blast by saying, "You're putting me in the spotlight." Oh, like the spotlight that comes along with a song that debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100? Interesting.

There's another more subtle lyric, though it's no less convincing in my opinion. "Drivers License" obviously has some lines about driving. During the bridge of "Skin," Carpenter sings, "Don't drive yourself insane / It won't always be this way."

While Carpenter hasn't commented on the inspiration for her track, Billboard straight-up asked Rodrigo what "Drivers License" is about... and she kind of dodged the question. "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she said in a Jan. 19 interview. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."

In the midst of all this, Bassett released a single of his own — a song with the very chill, not-at-all accusatory title, "Lie, Lie, Lie" — on Jan. 15. The day before the track dropped, he explained his inspiration for it in an Instagram Story. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out a friend had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” the Disney+ star wrote. “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Got it! I'll just be sitting over here watching TikToks about this drama until the three singers team up for a musical collaboration that sets the record straight on this rumored love triangle for good.