High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett has been rumored to be dating actor Sabrina Carpenter for a while now. The rumors the two booed up began back in August 2020 and started picking up some real speed in October, although they have yet to confirm anything. As of January 2021, things are looking even more suspect. Whatever the case, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter's duet "We Both Know" is officially on the way, and it could be reveal their relationship.

The track list for Bassett's self-titled debut EP — coming out on March 12 — was revealed on Apple Music, and the standout track is called "We Both Know (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)." The pop EP is set to feature six tracks, with song titles like "Sorry," "Do It All Again," his single "Lie Lie Lie," and more. Amid the rumors that Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" was about Bassett and Carpenter, he also responded to Carpenter's new song, "Skin," which debuted on Thursday, Jan. 21. Fans think "Skin" is a direct response to "Drivers License." Instead of denying or confirming any rumors, he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Jan. 22, saying, “Been stuck in my head since I heard it. Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on ‘Skin,’ the new label, & all that’s to come."

Rodrigo's hit ballad "Drivers License" calls out a "blonde girl," and it seems like Carpenter's song brings up the word choice. Her lyrics, "Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme," followed by "And I'm not asking you to let it go / But you been tellin' your side / So I'll be telling mine," are basically saying as much. The song releases sort of feel like a game of "tag, you're it" at this point.

Rodrigo's "Drivers License," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, seemingly provoked the new Carpenter tune, with fans calling it a response to all the drama. One thing's for sure, Carpenter's track doesn't diss Rodrigo as much as it focuses on getting her own words in.

Love triangle aside, the duet track from Bassett and Carpenter could be your next favorite tune. There's not any official info on what it's about yet, but it's easy to imagine it could be something like a love song (or a song addressing the rumors). It certainly doesn't ~need~ to go the later direction, since Carpenter's "Skin" and Bassett's "Lie Lie Lie" are reportedly about "Drivers License" already.

Unfortunately, unless the song gets released early as a single (which is probably unlikely) you'll have to wait until March 12 to give the new jam a listen and hear what it's all about. Disney fans are sure to be excited, though, with two Disney alums joining together in a duet — regardless of what their relationship status might be.