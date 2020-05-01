This year, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, you're staying safe (and at home) for your Cinco de Mayo celebration. You may order a taco kit from one of the restaurants in your area, and mix up margaritas in your kitchen with your roommates or partner. Jose Cuervo's #CincoToGo contest is recognizing that, and picking up the tab on tons of food orders that are placed with local, independent Mexican eateries, according to the official press release.

The family-owned tequila brand knows that supporting one another is one of the best things we can do right now. In your home, you may be doing this by checking in with your friends regularly via FaceTime and Zoom, or hosting virtual happy hours with your family members when you're signed off of work. You may be sewing masks, getting groceries for a neighbor, or simply chilling at home in order to flatten the curve. You're planning on keeping this mindset during Cinco de Mayo, when you'll be enjoying fruity drink recipes from TikTok and eating delicious tacos in front of the TV.

Honestly, that kind of celebration sounds so sweet. It may get even better, thanks to Jose Cuervo's #CincoToGo contest that may score you free tacos and good times. Here's everything you should know about the contest, so you can enter and be part of the good-hearted fun.

According to the official press release, Jose Cuervo plans on treating thousands of people this Cinco de Mayo to take-out from their local Mexican restaurant by refunding their food. They're running this sweet deal for an entire week, which started on Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020 and will end on Wednesday, May 5, 2020. So, you have plenty of time to enter, and if you're lucky, get your meal covered by the tequila brand.

To enter, you simply have to tweet a photo of your original receipt with the hashtags #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest. Be sure the tweet tags Jose Cuervo's account on Twitter and that your receipt is from a yummy spot that's local to you before sending it out. Winners will be selected at random and receive their reimbursement on Venmo. (If you don't already have the Venmo app downloaded on your phone, it may be a good idea to do so before entering this contest.)

When it comes to the picture you tweet, make sure the information on the receipt is clear, so the brand can see the name of the restaurant. In addition, don't be afraid to get creative, and also include a picture of your fresh tacos that are loaded with chicken, tomatoes, and red onion, and drizzled with a tangy sauce. That may inspire one of your followers to order from their local Mexican eatery and participate in the contest, too.

The contest is only open to legal residents of the U.S. and D.C. who are 21 or older on the date of entry. In addition, if you don't have a Twitter account, you can also enter via email. The official rules, which you can review on the Jose Cuervo website, notes that if you enter this way, you must include "Jose Cuervo Cinco Sweepstakes" in the subject line, in addition to: a photo of your favorite Mexican meal, the name of the Mexican eatery you ate at, your complete name and email, and residential mailing address. If you would like to enter this way, send your email and picture to CuervoContest@mdmgames.com.

Then, get back to enjoying to your tacos and margaritas. Cinco de Mayo only comes around once a year, and you'll be celebrating in style even if you're hanging out at home. And if you happen to win this contest, it'll be a holiday you'll definitely taco 'bout for years to come.

