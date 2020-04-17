The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has spread across the entire globe, has shaken up many our lives and major plans. It's required us to work from home and postpone events like concerts, parades, and sadly, weddings. If you and your partner were supposed to get married sometime during the next few months, but have recently changed your "I do" date or decided to celebrate in another way, Busch Beer wants to give you something hoppy to look forward to. Enter, the Busch Weddings Sweepstakes.

The beer brand understands it wasn't your original plan to re-book your vendors, or live stream a ceremony that's held in your living room. So, they're putting a sweet spotlight on you and making sure you still feel so special and loved. They are offering to give select couples who enter the sweepstakes and win a year of free, ice-cold beer. (Yes, you read that right.)

The best part: It's incredibly easy to put your name in the hat and many couples will be chosen to receive this deal of a lifetime. How do you and your SO enter? Well, first find a photo of you two that you love (Maybe a selfie from your first date, or a candid picture from when you put a ring on it.) and then follow some simple steps.

Do you have a romantic, hilarious, or undeniably special picture picked out? Sweet! Now, open your Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter apps. You can enter on any of these social media apps by posting the photograph of your choice along with an explanation of how you and your SO plan on celebrating your special day now that your plans have changed. You may want to describe how you moved your wedding date or if you'll be recreating your venue at home. Within the post or at the end of it, add the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes to be entered.

For someone who didn't have plans to get married, or did but would like to put in an additional entry, you can also open those apps, and tag one person who is 21 or over and had plans to get married in 2020. For those entries, you should tag #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes. There is no photo requirement for those entries. (Although, a pic of your look for the wedding or from the bachelorette party could be an incredible addition.)

However you decide to enter, you must be following the Busch account and be a registered user in order for your entry to count. You must also have an account that isn't set to private, so the brand can view your pic and entry. To follow, find @Busch on Facebook, or go to @buschbeer on Instagram and Twitter. Then, read up on the deadlines for the contest.

LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

According to the official Busch Weddings Sweepstakes rules, the contest starts at midnight on April 14, 2020 and ends at midnight on May 1, 2020. Winners will be chosen at random, and announced on or around May 2, 2020. Each winner will be contacted by direct message and will have 48 hours to respond.

You can only win once. However, you have many chances to win. There are two groups of winners. Group 1 will award 250 different people with a $300 pre-paid gift card that you can use to buy Busch beer for a whole year. Group 2 will award 50 winners with a Busch T-shirt or coozie.

Either way, your special day won't go unnoticed or uncelebrated. You'll be able to share your love story on social media and watch as the lovely comments and likes pour in. That's so hoppy in itself and worth entering this sweepstakes for.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.