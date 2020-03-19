Like the rest of us, JoJo is cooped up at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, but she has an important message to share from her kitchen. The singer gave her hit song "Get Out" a fresh new remix, and the lyrics were so on point. JoJo's coronavirus "Get Out" remix should be required listening.

JoJo took to her Instagram story to share the revamped version of her song, and the lyrics were all about how fans can stay healthy during the outbreak.

She started by switching out her well-known chorus for some words of advice.

“Stay In! Right now! Do it for humanity!” she sang in the new chorus. “I’m deadass! About that! But we will survive/So you gon’ learn how to cook now/and practice good hygiene/I know you’re bored and want to f*ck around but not on me.”

In the next verse, JoJo got real about the importance of staying home to keep exposure to a minimum.

“Tell me why you acting so confused/When the CDC laid it out for you/Come on I know you’re not dumb. To go behind by my back and hit the bar/Shows how immature you really are/ Keep exposure to a minimum.”

You can hear her epic new remix of "Get Out" below.

Oh, and just in case you need a refresher, here's JoJo's original version of the 2004 hit.

If you're living for her remix, you'll be glad to know there's more where that came from. JoJo took to Twitter to reveal she plans on dropping a full-length version of the song.

"Droppin the full version of Chill (Stay In) tomorrow. just doin my part, y’all," she wrote.

JoJo has also been showing fans how she's keeping herself entertained. In an Instagram video posted on March 17, she showed fans how to make "JoJo's Quarantine Clover Mule," the cocktail she's been enjoying at home.

JoJo's social media pages are definitely serving up the content fans need right now. Not only is she doing her part in keeping everyone informed, she's keeping them entertained too. If you need me, I'll be over here patiently waiting for the full version of "Stay In" to drop.

