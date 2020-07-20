If the thought of John Legend's angelic baby face and soulful, crooning voice makes you want to melt into a perfectly imperfect puddle, then you'll probably be interested to know what it would be like to be his main squeeze. Although it's hardly a secret that the singer has been happily married to model and culinary goddess Chrissy Teigen for almost seven years, fortunately, the rest of us can still dream. John Legend's zodiac sign reveals quite a bit about how he approaches romantic relationships. Born on Dec. 28, Legend is a hardworking and ambitious Capricorn. According to astrologer Danny Larkin, the sign of the sea-goat is all about chasing goals.

"Capricorns have the ability to see the long game and appreciate the slow accumulation of success built by consistent effort," Larkin wrote for Vice. "But Caps can get so caught up in work that they lose sight of what’s really important." Looking at Legend's success in the music industry, it's clear that his determination and work ethic must have played a big role in his ascent to fame. However, all of that drive comes at a cost. Capricorns often struggle to establish a healthy work-life balance, and can be evasive should anyone comment on their workaholic tendencies. "Don’t even bother trying to tell a Capricorn they work too much—they’ll take it as a compliment on their strength and an opportunity to reflect on how weak and lazy everyone else is," warned Larkin.

The good news is, their consistent effort also spills over into their personal relationships. "If you’re lucky enough to fall in love with a Capricorn, you’re going to benefit from a partner that never stops working at the relationship," explained Larkin. "When a Capricorn loves you, they’re fully on your team, willing to work just as hard for your successes as they do for their own." This amazing quality can bring a powerful synergy and ongoing unity to their romantic partnerships that are both invaluable and hard to come by.

Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Personality-wise, Capricorns like Legend are often caught between polar opposite energies, which can make them seem hard to figure out. Over time you'll realize that this unpredictable blend of playfulness and stubbornness is part of their charm. "If they like you, there’s a good chance they’ll get very silly later in the date or start cracking lewd jokes," wrote Larkin. "The contrast between their fourth-grade humor and the way Caps take themselves almost painfully seriously will be jarring." And when it comes to others, Legend's sign also suggests that he could have a propensity for being a little judgmental. "Since Capricorns think they have their shit together more than anyone else, they can be unforgiving when others make mistakes, and often end up bearing grudges," added Larkin.

Ultimately, if you're looking for the ideal partner to cultivate a power couple dynamic with, Capricorn would be a solid choice. These unique souls have almost endless stamina and patience. But the trade-off is they are also work-obsessed and not the most flexible. But, one thing's for sure, if you can handle their intensity, they'll always be striving to improve your life together.

Sources:

Danny Larkin, Astrologer