In a world where so many things are too good to be true, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's marriage is the real deal. The fan-favorite celebrity duo really is as in love as they seem. They share two beautiful kids, travel the world, sing songs together, cook together, and slay on the red carpet. This year, Teigen was an honoree at Glamour's 2018 Women of The Year Awards, and Legend gave a speech about her that I'm bookmarking for when my husband and I renew our vows (for him to give to me, obviously). John Legend's speech about Chrissy Teigen at the Glamour WOTY Awards is so, so sweet, he better turn it into a song.

It was good enough when Legend took the stage and opened with a joke. "Hi, everyone. I’m John. Also known as Chrissy Teigen’s trophy husband," he said. "Sometimes Chrissy likes to take me out on the town and show me off a little. Nights like this one, when people are taking pictures."

From there, he went on to describe, in great detail, all of the wonderful things about Teigen that made him and the world love her so much. He touched on her huge "heart she wears on her sleeve" and her determination to stand up for the things she believes in. He also talked about all of her joy, humor, and big goof-ball personality her fans know and love so much. He also joked about how she inspires "award-winning songs," aka "All Of Me." Maybe you've heard of it.

John got himself so worked up, he even teared up as he spoke.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Legend explained,

People love her honesty. Her humor. Her beauty and style. Her passion for food. Her sense of adventure and fun. And they love her big, beautiful heart... I mean, she’s the kind of woman you write songs about. Huge, international, award-winning songs.

He also spoke about how social media can be both a blessing and a curse, but luckily in Teigen's case, it's the former. "I think the world may have missed out on Chrissy’s full awesomeness if it weren’t for social media. She would have never fully shone the way she does if she were filtered by publicists and handlers," he explained. "Chrissy’s biggest impact may be the way she proves that just by being the person you are, you can make a difference."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Legend finished up by reminding Teigen of how profoundly worthy she is of being one of Glamour's Women of the Year, despite her initial insecurities about being grouped with such high-profile women. "I’m here to say that you belong here," he said. "I think it has become very clear to Glamour magazine and to many millions of people around the world that you are more than worthy of this honor tonight. "

Living for. Dying for.

You can read Legend's full speech below. I highly recommend finding a private place in your office if you're the kind to openly weep.

Congratulations and thank you, Chrissy!

Hello, everyone. I’m John. Also known as Chrissy Teigen’s trophy husband. Sometimes Chrissy likes to take me out on the town and show me off a little. Nights like this one, when people are taking pictures.

I have a career in the music business, but we all know who the star of the family is. She’s the heart and soul of the family too.

I am very much in love with this woman. I mean, obviously, I guess. She is my wife. And she is the mother of our daughter Luna and our son Miles.

But I’m not the only one who loves her. Many millions of people who aren’t married or related to her love her too. Everywhere I go, I meet people, fans, who used to ask me for an autograph or tell me how much they love my music. Now, the number one comment I get from people who USED to be MY fans is how much they LOVE Chrissy. She gets bigger cheers than I do at my own concerts. They love her!

People love her honesty. Her humor. Her beauty and style. Her passion for food. Her sense of adventure and fun. And they love her big, beautiful heart. The heart she wears on her sleeve. She inspires SO many people and so many women. I mean, she’s the kind of woman you write songs about. Huge, international, award-winning songs…but this is about Chrissy. Have you heard songs written for Chrissy before? One of them went to #1 on Billboard charts.

Sometimes social media feels like it’s going to be the death of civilization. But it hasn’t been a complete fail. Hear me out, here…

I think the world may have missed out on Chrissy’s full awesomeness if it weren’t for social media. She would have never fully shone the way she does if she were filtered by publicists and handlers. I’m sorry, Marissa. Publicists are great. Magazines are wonderful. Chrissy’s biggest impact may be the way she proves that just by being the person you are, you can make a difference. Being who you are, unapologetically, you can make a difference. She’s been named the mayor of the Internet by some. She’s been blocked by the sh*ttiest person on the Internet. I don’t have to say his name. If you speak up about the things that you believe in, whether it’s immigration rights, postpartum depression or the joys of chicken pot pie—and if you do it authentically and without presumption, you can enlighten another human being you can brighten people’s day. What a gift that is. And what a time to do it, right now, when it’s so important to amplify voices of reason, not shut them down.

In her Glamour profile, she talked about a time when we were at this big event and she was crying in a dressing room because she felt so overwhelmed by the illustrious company she was in. We were celebrating the TIME 100 and she felt like she didn’t belong. How could she be worthy of the likes of Oprah, Christine Lagarde, Michelle Obama?

Well, I’m here to say that you belong here. I think it has become very clear to Glamour magazine and to many millions of people around the world that you are more than worthy of this honor tonight.

I am amazed by the woman that you’ve become. And I’m truly glad that the rest of the world has finally found out about it, too.

Ladies and gentleman the incredible Chrissy Teigen, everybody.