Joey King's Quotes About Her Love Life Are Actually So Inspiring

It's inevitable: When you star in a rom-com alongside your ex, people are going to be thirsty for deets. Just ask Joey King. She made headlines when she started dating her love interest from The Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi, but fans became even more fascinated with their relationship after they split... and then filmed the sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, together. Though she's pretty tight-lipped about past relationships, Joey King's quotes about her love life are incredibly wise, and it makes sense. If you can make out with your ex on camera when you're both (maybe) dating new people, you can probs handle anything.

King first met Elordi on the set of TKB in 2017, and the two went on to date for at least a year before breaking up in November 2018, per Us Weekly. King has since moved on to director Steven Piet, whom she reportedly met on the set of The Act. In an April 2020 essay for InStyle, King finally confirmed their romance by referring to Steven as her "sweet boyfriend," and she seems happier than ever. But King had quite the journey getting to that point, and her best quotes about love are truly inspiring.

When She Stressed The Importance Of Communication & Fun Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For King, being on the same page as a partner is essential. When asked for her best relationship advice by Entertainment Tonight in July 2020, she said, "Communication is key. Also, make sure you find time to laugh with each other. Don't take life too seriously. You should be dating your best friend at the end of the day."

When She Suggested Finding "Someone Who Is There For The Right Reasons" Not everyone you date will have your best interests at heart, and King recognizes this. "I would absolutely warn them of people trying to use them or people being friends for the wrong reason, and when you find someone who is there for the right reasons then you have to be sure to hold onto them," she told IRIS Covet Book during an interview for their March 2019 issue. "Whether it's a friend, a relationship, a peer, or a mentor, just make sure to hold onto the good people and steer clear of the bullsh*t!"

When She Said The Right Person Should Celebrate Your Success During an August 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, King said she "couldn't" date an actor again for a very important reason. "I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough," she said. "I've dated a few actors before. I've never viewed my relationship with them as, 'Oh, I'm not happy for them. Only I want success,' but I was worried — and I'm sure they were as well — 'Will they be happy for me?' You're creating a problem that's not even there when you're just thinking that."

When She Spoke About The Necessity Of Privacy During Breakups During a March 2019 interview with Refinery29, King explained the reason why she finds breakups so painful and how she copes with them. "All you can really do at that point is shut your phone off and crawl into your sister's bed and watch Friends with her," she said, "because when you're going through something and the world wants to go through it with you or to get every piece of detail from you about it, it's really difficult. Some of these things are just meant for you."

When She Described How She Grew From Through Her Pain Jemal Countess/FilmMagic/Getty Images Working with an ex likely wouldn't be a great experience for anyone, but for King, she saw her time filming TKB2 as an opportunity for growth. "It was crazy. It was a wild experience," she admitted during an October 2019 episode of the MOOD With Lauren Elizabeth podcast. "But honestly, it was a really beautiful time. Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor. I grew as a person on this."

When She Promised Happy Endings Are Possible Dating in the public eye isn't easy, but King told Entertainment Tonight in July 2020 how she deals with the pressure. "In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing. And I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand," she said. "For me, I've publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things. It's all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable. And it can be brutal but, you know, happy endings do come to those who are patient."