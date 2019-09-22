I'm not afraid to admit that over the past year, I've developed a major obsession with Joey King. The actress had me not just crying, but full-on sobbing an unreasonable amount of times thanks to her powerful performance in The Act, and at just age 20, she was nominated for her very first Emmy award. With all that in mind, you know Joey King's Emmys 2019 dress had to be good. And, of course, it was!

I've been fascinated with the complex, twisted tale of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her battle with her mother's Munchausen By Proxy, which eventually led Gypsy to arrange her own mother's murder. It's an intense, emotional, true story, and when I heard it would be made into a TV show, I knew the actress to take on the role would have to be both talented and wise. Joey King may be young, but she's got talent in spades, and her moving performance was definitely worthy of her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. Equally incredible was King's dress, if you ask me, and I'd argue it's one of her best red-carpet looks to date.

King showed up to the 2019 Emmys red carpet doing the most, naturally:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 20-year-old starlet graced the 2019 Emmys' purple carpet in a red, strapless ballgown with pleats at the waist making the skirt fanned out and totally twirl-able. The gown was designed by Zac Posen, seemingly a favorite of King's to wear. The dress is also the definition of "tying it up with a pretty bow," because the back of King's dress features a big red bow with rhinestone embellishments. King's accessories with her look were minimal, as she only wore small drop crystal and ruby earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her beauty look, King rocked an overall soft makeup look, with a classic black winged liner and a soft pinky nude lip. King's once buzzed-off hair has grown out a bit, and tonight, she rocked a super chic, curled, coiffed bangs, courtesy of hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos.

"Joey is wearing a simple and beautiful red gown from ZAC POSEN, so we wanted to keep her hair very fresh and modern with rock and roll vibes to contrast the classic gown," Giannetos says in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "We also wanted to highlight her natural short length — I’m such a fan of Linda Evangelista’s short hair, so whenever I style that length, my inspiration is always Linda’s iconic ‘do!" Giannetos used a variety of Dove hair products to perfectly style King's edgy locks. Literally, this is what I imagined Disney princesses to look like growing up.

At last year's Emmy awards, King stunned in a plum-colored ballgown by Zac Posen, natch, and the look was full-on magical:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm sensing a theme with King and ballgown silhouettes, which is incredibly fitting because she is a freaking queen. But a ballgown silhouette isn't the only look King completely blows outta the water.

At an event for The Act, King looked pretty in pink in a buttoned-up dress with three-quarter-length sleeves and an embellished collar.

Erik Voake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

God, if you're listening, we the people would like Joey King in more pink, because damn, she looks so good.

Tonight is one huge night for King, so it's fitting she wore a red-hot, show-stopping look. Thought King has graced our screens in the likes of The Kissing Booth and Wish I Was Here, this is King's first time being nominated for an Emmy Award, thanks to her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu's The Act. Here's hoping she takes home that golden Emmy tonight.