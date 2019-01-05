The couple that does sing-a-longs together, stays together. Or, at least that's what I'm gathering from Joe Jonas' latest Instagram. The lovebirds are currently vacationing at a ski resort in Val-d’Isère, France, and Joe Jonas' video of Sophie Turner singing Dolly Parton whilst going out for a spin on the slopes is pretty much guaranteed to give you FOMO. It's an intimate, totally goofy look into their relationship, and it'll definitely make you want to third-wheel all their future outings.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, the former JoBro gifted followers a rare inside peek at his relationship with Turner on the social media platform, and their totally playful dynamic made me do a double take. In my opinion, the couple is a little more private than other JoBro couple, Nick and Priyanka Chopra, and seeing the Game of Thrones actress shed the queenly, dignified persona she exhibits as Sansa Stark was so refreshing.

The DNCE frontman took to his Instagram Story to share clips of the actress clowning around with her friends and her beau, courtesy of "all the Rosé," according to Jonas.

In addition to tricking his fiancé and a few of her friends into thinking they were recording a skiing Boomerang (to hilarious effect), the "Cake By the Ocean" hitmaker proved himself to be the anti-Instagram husband with a LOL-worthy video that shows Turner and one of her BFFs belting out some Dolly Parton.

Is it just me, or are you not-so-secretly wishing that you and your S.O. were couple friends with these two? I'm seriously bummed that my invite to this "9 To 5" karaoke lunch never arrived.

Aside from all the après ski shenanigans, which also included a visit to a bar in an igloo because they obviously needed to stock up on more rosé, Jonas took to Instagram to reflect on the day's fun with a photo of the crew set against the breathtaking background of some mountains.

"The ski journal continues! Amazing day here in Val-d’Isère, France today. We skied the longest run in Europe today and drank all the Rosé what a thrill," he wrote.

You know, just in case you needed some extra photographic proof that these lovebirds are living their absolute best lives in 2019.

It's unclear if the other JoBro couple of the moment, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, also accompanied the group on their expedition to France. The newlyweds rang in the new year by joining Joe, Sophie, and a group of friends and family in Verbier, Switzerland. While it looks like the couple is still at the Swiss ski resort per Instagram, I wouldn't blame them for wanting to take some time for themselves and enjoy a social media breather.

Since tying the knot in a lavish, multi-day wedding that gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 ceremony a serious run for its money, it's been a non-stop party for the newlyweds. After saying their "I Dos" at an Indian palace, the group headed to England for Christmas before hitting the slopes in Switzerland.

Now, it looks like the brothers are going their separate ways, and there's actually a super special meaning behind Joe and Sophie taking their romance to France. According to reports, the longtime couple is said to be planning their walk down the aisle in France this summer, so I wouldn't be surprised if they're scoping things out for their ceremony.