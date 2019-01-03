Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are starting off 2019 the same way they ended 2018: As a super romantic, totally in love couple. The pair — who made things official on Dec. 1 with a full weekend of wedding festivities in India — is total #RelationshipGoals even though it's now been a full month since they tied the knot. I mean, I get that these two are still in the honeymoon stage of it all and just celebrated their awesome lives together with an epic Switzerland ski vacay, but in a new video of Nick Jonas gushing about married life he revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Priyanka Chopra is his partner for the long haul, and I'm not jealous — you are.

"It was kind of an instant thing," he explained in the interview. "I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key. I’m blushing now!"

He's blushing, you guys! Could Jonas be any cuter?

"My life is very good right now," he added. "I'm very excited about some good things coming up. It's been a good year."

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

And, like, oh hai massive understatement!

I mean, I don't know how you spent your New Year's morning, but Chopra spent hers snuggled under an Hermès blanket on the couch while her husband — clad in a peacoat and a pair of skin-tight leggings — played the guitar and possibly serenaded her.

Can you even imagine the awesomeness of this moment? Well you don't have to, because the "Levels" singer posted a picture on Instagram of the whole aspirational thing going down in Verbier, Switzerland, so check it out and swoon for yourself.

Pretty amazing, right? And for what it's worth, I'm not ashamed to admit that I have never wanted to trade places with someone more.

"Quiet New Years morning," Jonas captioned the image. Then he tagged his brother Kevin, who probably took the picture. But I'm just gonna ignore that little bit of intel and pretend these two used the self-timer on one of their phones to capture the intimate snap, because why ruin a perfectly good romantic moment between newlyweds, even if I just totally made it up?

On January 1, Chopra posted a pic of another insanely romantic moment — this one of herself and Jonas getting their New Year's Eve kiss on:

"From mine to yours," the former Quantico star wrote in her Instagram caption. "Happy new year everyone!"

So sweet! But can someone tell me where those ear muffs suddenly came from in the last pic?

Jonas also shared footage of the smooch on Instagram, and his was an actual video, because why not?

"Happy new year everyone from Verbier!" he wrote.

TBH, I'm usually not here for this kind of blatantly documented PDA, but these two are obviously so in love and just so freaking cute that I'm gonna roll with it.

Wanna see some more of these two canoodling in the Swiss Alps? Well, here you go:

I'm kind of obsessed with everything that's going on in this picture — her smile, her hat, his beer — even though Chopra totally should have waited until #TongueOutTuesday to post it.

Whatevs. They're still the most perfect couple in my book, so here's to an even more PDA-filled 2019!