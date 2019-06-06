Every couple has their awkward moments. It's just that, for some couples, their awkward moments are a little more A-List than others. Like, for example, the time Joe Jonas kissed Sophie Turner's 'Game of Thrones' photo double by accident. While talking about her new movie Dark Phoenix on an Australian podcast, Turner dished the hilarious story.

“On Game of Thrones, I had a photo double who people would do double takes at because she looks so much like me," she explains. "It was insane. Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss, and then he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry! It’s not Sophie!’”

Omg. LOL. Can you imagine? I have a low-key huge crush on Joe Jonas so I have to admit I'm a tad jealous of this photo double. But, then again, I think about the logistics of the whole thing and immediately become so glad I'm not her. I mean, imagine Jonas leaning in for a kiss, then freaking out because I'm not, in fact, Sophie Turner. And then standing there awkwardly watching him try to find the real Sophie Turner. Then probably going home stressing that the real Sophie Turner was mad at me for kissing her man (but it was a mistake!!)...and, yeah, the excitement of that possibility wears off real quick.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Most of us normal people don't have photo doubles so let me give you a little backstory on how this awkward mishap even came to be.

Basically, Cosmopolitan reports that when you're a big actor or actress shooting a big movie, you have what's called a photo double. What's a photo double, you ask? Well, if you, like me, were thinking it's probably the same thing as a stunt double, you're wrong. A stunt double is hired on set to do the dangerous maneuvers actors and actresses are unable to do themselves. A photo double, on the other hand, is hired purely because they look exactly like the actor and actress. They're hired to be in the background of various scenes when the character the actor is playing doesn't need to be doing much.

Given that backstory, it's easy to understand why Jonas made this painfully embarrassing mistake.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, Jonas' almost kiss with Turner's stunt double didn't put any real damper on their relationship. In fact, the two are still very much happily married. For those of you who missed the memo, Jonas and Turner tied the knot in Las Vegas at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel on May 1, 2019.

"I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet,” Turner said just seven and a half days after her nuptials in an interview with Porter, published on May 31. “I don’t know how I feel.” Porter reports she added with a laugh, “I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also made it clear that the seemingly impromptu wedding wasn't quite as spontaneous as it looked. “I think because there are so many annulments and divorces, you can’t just get the license at the chapel now, so it does take a little bit of planning," she told the publication.

The two still plan on having another, more formal wedding ceremony in France this summer. I wonder if Turner's photo double will get an invite?