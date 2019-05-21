Game of Thrones is over, and no one is more upset about that than Joe Jonas. Sansa's No. 1 fan took to the 'Gram on May 20 following the show's epic series finale to bid farewell to the show that made his wife (yes, wife) famous, and Joe Jonas' Game of Thrones tribute Instagram gives Sophie Turner the most heartwarming shoutout.

Spoiler alert: Game of Thrones series finale details ahead. Despite some fans' fears that Sansa wouldn't make it out of the series alive, all of the Stark children made it to their own glorious endings. Bran Stark literally became the first chosen King of the Six Kingdoms, Arya sailed off on a Stark-themed ship to see what was west of Westeros, and Sansa Stark... well, Sansa declared that the North would be an independent kingdom and then became its queen. Sansa Stark, Queen of the North! We stan a literal queen. And so does Joe Jonas!

The "Sucker" singer, who name-dropped Game of Thrones in the lyrics of The Jonas Brothers' "Cool," took to Instagram on May 20 to say goodbye to the beloved series and celebrate Turner.

"When you realize @gameofthrones is over vibes.... Congratulations to everyone that worked on this incredible show! life changing television," he said in his caption.

Then he absolutely wrecked me when he thanked the show for introducing him to Turner.

"I have you to thank for introducing me to the incredible @sophiet 💜 long live the QUEEN OF THE MF NORTH." Yessss!

Also, can we please talk about the fact that the photo was not even remotely related to anything Thrones? Turner isn't even in it!

Weird flex, Joe. But the caption is still cute. We'll allow it.

Jonas also tweeted the same photo and caption, and fans are swooning.

But they also made note of the fact that he didn't post a picture of him and Turner. You know, the actual Queen of the North.

Turner and Jonas are now officially married after tying the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The couple reportedly had to get married legally in the U.S. before their wedding in France later this summer in order for the marriage to be legal. So Sansa Stark might not be married, but Sophie Turner for sure is! The couple hasn't revealed when exactly their big ceremony will be, but I hope the Elvis impersonator who married them at the chapel in Vegas snagged a last-minute invitation.

Did you know they broke up once, though?!

Yeah, Turner told The Sunday Times on May 19 that she and Jonas broke up for one entire day, then realized it was a dumb mistake. Thank gawd.

“It was the worst day of our lives,” she said. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’"

She said that she realized it was better for her mental health to be with Jonas rather than not.

“I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell," she said. "He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

If you'll excuse me, I'm just going to have a quick cry.