Yes, they're married now — but once upon a time, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas broke up. OK, don't get too stressed. They only broke up for a day. The decision was mutual and they both quickly realized that they weren't cut out for life without each other. “It was the worst day of our lives,” she told The Sunday Times on May 19. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’"

The revelation came out while Turner was opening up about the positive effect her relationship with Jonas has on her mental health. In fact, Turner explained that their relationship started during a particularly tumultuous time in her life. “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell...He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that," she recalled. "I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

This isn't the first time Turner has spoken candidly about the way in which Jonas' love saved her. "I love myself now, or more than I used to," she said of Jonas during an appearance on Dr. Phil's podcast, Phil in the Blanks, on April 16. "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

Um, I don't know about you but my heart has literally melted to a puddle on the ground.

Turner has been very open about her mental health struggles. "I've suffered with my depression for five or six years now," she told Dr. Phil during their interview. "The biggest challenge for me is getting out of bed and getting out of the house. Learning to love yourself is the biggest challenge."

That challenge was only exacerbated by her body changing on screen for the world to watch. “Suddenly, everyone’s metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that’s documented,” she told The Sunday Times “My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about.”

In addition to having Jonas in her life, Turner is also grateful for her experiences in therapy. "I just think it’s so important everyone should have a therapist, honestly," she told The Sunday Times.

Now, Turner's main focus in life is happiness. “Happiness has just trumped it all,” she told the publication. “You want to be normal, to go out without the fear of people hounding you, but if I’m happy then I’m not going to give that up to be private.”

Luckily, it looks as though she's chosen to spend her life with someone who makes her feel just that.