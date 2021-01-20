When President Joe Biden was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021, first lady Jill Biden stood proudly by his side. The couple has shared countless meaningful memories during their 42 years of marriage — from the birth of their daughter Ashley to their two previous terms in the White House — but this one might have taken the cake. Joe and Jill Biden's Inauguration Day 2021 body language showed just how much they care for each other, according to Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma.

Even prior to the inauguration, Joe made his love and gratitude for Jill clear. Minutes before the ceremony took place, he posted a video on Instagram and Twitter featuring his wife reaching for his hand during the COVID-19 memorial ceremony held at Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19. The caption read, "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."

Those sweet, supportive vibes were immediately present when the couple entered the Capitol. "They held hands when he could have separated out here to take in the glory about to happen to him," Wood points out. "Instead, they looked in sync in the same direction, fully present as a couple and a unit."

Translation? This wasn't just Joe's big day. His body language indicated he was proud of all Jill has done to get to this moment, too.

When it came time for Jill to hold Joe's Bible — which is 5 inches thick and has been in his family since 1893 — as he took the oath of office, "her focus was intensely on him," Wood says. Also worth noting? Look how emotional and happy they look. She adds, "I love that she turned to look at him with the long edge of a teary gaze. He was just beaming."

After Joe finished taking the Oath, he and Jill celebrated with what Wood calls "an incredibly intimate hug... a real, sincere, emotion-filled embrace." She doesn't think they put on a show for the cameras — notice the downturned corners of his mouth and eyes? "He was holding back tears," Wood guesses. Joe held Jill tight, which may have signified his desire to be extra close to her during this life-changing moment.

What a beautiful day for the Biden family.