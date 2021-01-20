As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, a smaller but still decent-sized crowd witnessed the occasion, and even more people watched virtually at home. It was a celebratory day for Biden's day-one supporters, but perhaps for none so much as his wife. Jill Biden’s reaction to Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration was so unbelievably heartwarming and supportive — and I mean that literally.

Alongside the large smile beaming on her face throughout the entire ceremony, Jill was clearly elated to finally see her husband take the Presidential Oath. She even got a little teary-eyed and emotional following the oath, although my favorite reaction of Jill's was probably when she rubbed Joe's shoulders in an excited and encouraging way. Jill has been incredibly supportive of her husband's presidential run from the start, and even temporarily put her own career on hold during the most-pivotal moments of his campaign. "He's always supported my career," she told CNN in January. "And this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change."

What really stood out to me (and I suspect some others on social media) was the sheer strength involved in Jill's support on Inauguration day. As Twitter noticed, the bible Jill held up for Joe's swearing in was incredibly large — almost comically so. It was 5 inches thick and looked like it had to weigh a ton. "Joe Biden's Bible must be the director's cut," one Twitter user noted. I mean, if seeing Jill carry that weight doesn't scream support, I don't know what does.

When her husband cinched his victory for the presidency in November 2020, Jill's supportive nature shined through once again, as she stood by his side and later shared her gratitude for the American people. "Thank you for your faith in an idea that’s bigger than any one of us: that we will build a better country, and we will do it together," she tweeted on Nov. 16.

Jill's new role as first lady is particularly unique seeing as she's the first-ever FLOTUS to keep her full-time job outside of the White House. Jill, who works as a teacher, has said it's important to do so because she places so much value on education. "If we get to the White House, I'm going to continue to teach," Biden told CBS in an August interview. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession." This mutual line of support between Jill and Joe is the kind you really love to see.