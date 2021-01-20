In case you somehow have not noticed, Jan. 20, 2021 — otherwise known as Inauguration Day — has been a pretty big deal for President Joe Biden. He was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. He was serenaded by Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. He fist-bumped his best friend, Barack Obama. There was a lot going on! But amid all that excitement, he made it a priority to thank his wife. Joe Biden's Inauguration Day Instagram for Jill Biden, America's newest first lady, is nothing short of beautiful.

Minutes before the inauguration ceremony began, Joe (or whoever is doing this VIP's social media — and by VIP, I mean Very Important President) posted a video of Jill reaching for his hand. "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead," the post's sweet caption read. He also shared the post to Twitter.

The video was taken on Jan. 19, the eve of the inauguration, at a COVID-19 memorial ceremony held at Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. At the event, the Bidens were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as they honored the more than 400,000 Americans who have died during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities were here for the Bidens' display of love. Jennifer Lopez — who performed at the inauguration with a delightful melody that included "This Land Is Your Land," "America the Beautiful," and "Let's Get Loud" — slid into the comments section to write, "Love you," along with a black heart emoji.

Actor Taraji P. Henson chimed in with a joyful comment. "AND YOU COLOR COORDINATED WITH THE OBAMAS!!! This a is beautiful BRAND NEW DAY!!!" she wrote.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk added a special message just for Jill. "@drbiden We are so grateful for you! I cannot wait to [see] where your intelligence, class, and integrity take us," he wrote.

Glee's Jenna Ushkowitz kept her comment simple, leaving nothing more than a string of four teary-eyed emojis. Similarly, model Lily Aldridge smashed the red heart emoji six times.

During the inauguration ceremony, Jill held Joe's Bible — which has been in his family since 1893, casual — as he took the oath of office. She stood by her husband's side in a ocean blue dress and coat by New York City-based designer Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian.

Whatever the next four years hold, one thing's for sure: The Bidens' love will radiate bright and clear from the White House.