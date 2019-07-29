Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are, without a doubt, one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. But more than that, they're also totally in love and constantly doting on each other. The couple isn't even married yet, and they've already mastered the art of blending a family and supporting each other's endeavors, through thick and thin. They're also pretty great at pulling off awesome birthday celebrations for each other. Case in point: J.Lo surprising A-Rod on air for his birthday, and I would totally watch ESPN just to see it again.

Lopez herself recently celebrated her 50th birthday with an extravagant, star-studded birthday bash in Miami on July 24. But when her man, Rodriguez, turned 44 on July 27, Lopez made sure that he felt just as special. While Rodriguez was working, giving commentary on the baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on ESPN, Lopez managed to sneak on set and surprise him with a cake, as well as his daughters, Ella and Natasha. It was a super sweet moment, and ESPN caught the whole thing on camera.

In the middle of host Matt Vasgersian talking baseball, Lopez stepped out from behind a background curtain, and Ella and Natasha stepped in through the side. "Yes that's right! It's birthday time!" Vasgersian said. "You love cake," said host Jessica Mendoza. "It's been a theme to your baseball season," Vasgersian said. "The whole summer has been one large cake," Rodriguez commented after a cake was placed right in front of him. "That's all he talked about was all the cakes," said Mendoza.

In addition to surprising her man at work, Lopez also gave him a huge shoutout during her July 26 concert. Lopez's "It's My Party" tour was in Miami that night, and the songstress paused her show to wish Rodriguez a happy birthday, according to E! News. Not only did Lopez bring Rodriguez out on stage with her, but she also brought out her twins, Max and Emme, as well as his daughters and a custom-made cake.

Ugh, these two are the absolute sweetest and always do the most for each other. Back on J. Lo's big day, A-Rod really came through with a one-of-a-kind surprise for his love. Before the happy couple left to J.Lo's huge birthday party, Rodriguez had his gift to her delivered: a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3, according to TMZ. From luxury vehicles, to lavish birthday parties, to having an entire stadium sing "Happy Birthday," to surprising the birthday boy at work, it's obvious that no one does birthdays quite like Lopez and Rodriguez.

Lopez also put together a super sweet video in honor of Rodriguez's birthday, which she posted to Instagram with the simple caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!" Lopez and Rodriguez really are the ultimate couple goals, and the ways they encourage each other, support each other, and lift each other up on a regular basis are so freaking inspiring. I can't wait to see what other adorable things they do for each other next!