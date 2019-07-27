Love is in the air, folks, because J.Lo just posted the sweetest Instagram for her fiancé A-Rod's 44th birthday. If she had just posted a standard "happy birthday" message hyping up her significant other it would have been cool enough, but J.Lo went above and beyond and posted an entire one-minute-and-53-second video to celebrate her love. Jennifer Lopez's video montage for Alex Rodriguez's birthday features some super sweet moments and shows the world just how much these two superstars really love each other.

On Rodriguez's birthday, Sunday, July 27, Lopez posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!" The video, which is set to Coldplay's hit song "Yellow," starts with A-Rod congratulating Lopez and her dance team on a great performance. It then transitions into some photos of the couple, including sweet pictures of them posing with his kids and her kids, a video of the pair at the 2019 Met Gala, gorgeous shots from their engagement, casual images of them riding their bikes together, videos from A-Rod joining in on J.Lo's rehearsals, and so much more. TBH, you can just feel the love when you watch it.

Even though I don't personally know the power couple, I definitely shed a tear or two watching all of these sweet, romantic moments from their life together.

In addition to the video montage, Lopez posted another video with a sweet message for her fiancée in the caption that said,

Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!

The Instagram video, which Lopez also posted on A-Rod's birthday, shows a celebration for the former professional baseball player that included big screens that said "happy birthday" and a three-tiered New York Yankees cake with Rodriguez's number, 13, written on the front. According to TMZ, J.Lo stopped her concert in Miami, Florida to wish A-Rod a happy birthday. Talk about serious #RelationshipGoals.

Though J.Lo went above and beyond for A-Rod's birthday, A-Rod's birthday celebrations for J.Lo just a few days earlier were pretty great, too (yes, they're both Leos). On Lopez's birthday, July 24, A-Rod shared his own video montage of life with Lopez, which he started off with a loving message. He said,

Hi, baby girl. Just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this, baby girl. Since we've been together you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.

Like J.Lo's video for A-Rod, his montage featured plenty of family photos with social media filters, awkward selfies, and videos with low-quality sound — it's pretty much what you'd expect to see from any dad.

I don't know about you, but all these posts of A-Rod celebrating J.Lo and J.Lo celebrating A-Rod fully have me in my feelings, so BRB while I watch their video montages several more times.