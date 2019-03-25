For those of you wondering if true love still exists out there, allow me to share Alex Rodriguez’s supportive Instagram message to Jennifer Lopez from March 24. It's basically a super gushy love letter that you'd maybe leave on your bae's nightstand before you slipped out in the morning for work, but, instead, he decided to bless J. Lo fans by sharing the contents of his love letter with the world on Insta. Before I get into the caption, let me tell you all about the actual picture... because it is really something.

Picture a grassy field. On the grassy field are J.Lo and A-Rod looking happier than ever. They're both sporting sunglasses and A-Rod is holding J.Lo from behind as he gives her a big old smooch on the head. J.Lo is smiling the biggest smile I've ever seen, holding onto his arms that are holding onto her so tight. Her massive ring is just visible enough. Palm trees lined up behind them confirm that they must be in some form of paradise. Simply put, it's perfect.

"This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, 'Hustlers,'" he wrote under the perfect picture. "I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project.. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo#hustlers"

The cutest part of A-Rod's letter is, of course, how proud he is of her professional success. I mean, yes, she's Jennifer Freaking Lopez. We've all seen her abs. She's one of the hottest women on the planet and has somehow managed to defy all laws of physics by seemingly aging backwards. But A-Rod doesn't want to talk about how obviously hot his wife-to-be is. No, he wants to talk about how excited he is about her upcoming movie!

If you, like me, haven't yet heard about Hustlers, let me give you a little backstory. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is based on an article by New York Magazine about a group of New York-based strippers who come up with a plan to steal thousands of dollars from their rich clients. As if that story doesn't sound juicy enough in and of itself, the cast is also freaking amazing. Obviously, first and foremost, they've got J.Lo and, like, let's face it... the list could stop right there and it would already be a star-studded cast. But the list keeps going. In addition to J.Lo, Hustlers will feature Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, Mercedes Ruehl, and... wait for it... Cardi B.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the movie is reportedly set to come out in 2020. Obviously we all know A-Rod will be sitting front row center at the premiere. I just can't wait to see what he captions the Instagram from that night!