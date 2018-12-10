J.K. Rowling's Tweet About 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Will Make You Feel So Relieved

You can finally let out that sigh of relief you've been holding since the end of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, because J.K. Rowling is promising fans some answers. Early Monday morning, Rowling took to Twitter to respond to some messages about the wizarding world. One fan asked her to describe the third Fantastic Beasts movie in three words, and Rowling responded in the most satisfying way. She tweeted that in the next Fantastic Beasts movie, "Answers will be given."

The end of The Crimes of Grindelwald left many reeling from the revelation that Credence is a Dumbledore. But, this one answer about Credence's identity only created countless new questions. Are Albus and Creedence brothers? How does Credence's birth fit into the muddled Dumbledore family timeline? Was Credence actually even born a Dumbledore at all, or is he just currently infected with a Dumbledore Obscurus? As more theories arise, even more questions come with them. Luckily, fans can go straight to Rowling herself through Twitter. Though the creator of the Harry Potter universe is sparing with her spoilers, the info she does reveal on Twitter is usually enough to satiate fans a little, at least until the next movie is released.

This is far from the first time Rowling has taken to Twitter to talk directly to her fans. Rowling has a long history of revealing plot and character information through tweets, When the last trailer for The Crimes of Grindelwald was released on Sept. 25, Rowling responded to tweets about the sequel. She especially focused on answering questions about Nagini, once again demonstrating her dedication to not only building out the world of her stories, but also to making sure her characters' lives are fleshed out.

Fans aren't the only ones with questions, though. Even Credence himself is wondering what's going on. Ezra Miller, who plays Credence in the Fantastic Beasts films, said he didn't quite know what to make of his character's big twist when he first learned of it. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Miller said, "I was shocked, stunned, confused, petrificus totalus with wonder and fascination. And I still have a lot of questions for which I have no answers."

Rowling promises we're getting those answers in the next movie, which she also tweeted that she finished writing on Monday. If fans of the series have their way, Rowling will have considered their many, many opinions when writing this next installment. Although, perhaps with this latest tweet promising answers, fans can rest easy knowing that Rowling will provide satisfactory answers. In his interview with EW, Miller shared his full support of Rowling and her story-building. He said:

She knows the mythology so well and I think she's into confounding you for a moment and having a fan go, 'wait that can't make sense!' and then showing you how things you thought couldn't make sense make sense.

Since Rowling just finished writing the third Fantastic Beasts movie, we probably won't see the finished product for some time. It's slated to come out some time in 2020, so until then fans will have to be satiated simply knowing that there will someday be answers.