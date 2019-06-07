In case you haven't heard, BTS has a new mobile game dropping on June 26 worldwide (June 25 in the US) and in it, ARMYs will be able to virtually interact with all seven boy bands member — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Epic AF, right? Well, on June 7, Part 1 of the BTS World soundtrack was released, and it features some pretty incredible subunit tunes. BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, & Jin's "Dream Glow" with Charli XCX for BTS World is everything ARMY has been waiting for from being a JinJiKook sub-unit to the collab with Charli XCX everyone was teased a million years ago. They are really just out here making power movies, y'know?

Before we get to "Dream Glow," a little background: On May 10, BTS first released a teaser announcing that they were "recruiting managers" for the game. See, BTS World will have story-based simulations that will let players interact with band members as they help launch BTS into the stratosphere. And because the game is set back in 2012, the global phenom we know and love as BTS doesn't even exist yet! Mind-blowing, right? I seriously can't wait to check this thing out! I mean, what ARMY doesn't want to virtually manage their favorite boy band and help turn them into worldwide phenoms?

Anyhoo, in a tweet on June 5, BTS World Official released a teaser that revealed the first soundtrack would feature subunit songs sung by Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook, and that the soundtrack would drop in advance of the game on Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. KST.

Take a look:

Well, now that day is finally here, ARMY. And "Dream Glow" is so, so good. It's not really all that surprising that fans are loving it, since they badically stan JinMinKook so hard.

Check it out:

TBH, I would totally buy that.

But "Dream Glow" is absolutely amazing, too. And you can check it out here:

So good, right? The song lives up to its title with it's other-worldly synthy intro, the boys' smooth lyrics that could practically lull you to sleep, and even the tracks pink, interstellar cover art looks like a dream.

Speaking of those lyrics, check out the first half of the song, which is sung by Charli and Jungkook entirely in English:

I spend my whole life following the night time / Can't see the stop sign what you gonna say (Hey) / Wandering quietly right into my dreams / It’s all that I see what you gonna say (Hey)

Always feeling something bigger something real wild / Keep on shining make it brighter than a spotlight (Hey hey)

Sometimes I stop and stare / Follow my dreams right there / Dream glow (Hey hey) / Sometimes my dreams come true / Sometimes they turn to blue / Dream glow (Hey hey)

After that Jin and Jimin join in to sing some of the track in Korean. It's so dang good!

This collaboration with Charli XCX was actually teased quite a while ago when the "Boom, Clap" singer shared photos with BTS on Twitter back in August 2017. Back then, BTS World was nowhere near a reality, but BTS values friendships when it comes to their collaborations, so clearly Charli was laying the foundations for this epic collab with the biggest boy band in the world back then.

Ugh, it's all just so emotional. Honestly, I don't even care about the BTS World game anymore, I'm just so here for the subunit soundtrack from these three kings.

Name a more iconic triumverate, I'll wait.