Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? The answer is Jennifer Lopez, always, and I'm 100 percent willing to fight about it — so come at me. Whenever she graces fans with her presence at a performance, event, or red carpet affair, she always stuns, thanks to her on-point style and radiant beauty looks we all know and love. With this in mind, I knew Jennifer Lopez's 2018 VMAs look would be nothing short of incredible. The goddess of glamour delivered a look that's one of her best yet, in my opinion.

In case you haven't noticed, J. Lo has been high-key killing it in 2018. She's totally living it up thanks to decades of top-selling music and new songs doing better than ever, not to mention her #goals relationship with dreamboat boyfriend, A-Rod. As a result, the universe has basically decided to make this year's VMAs an unofficial "J. Lo Appreciation Party," and it's about damn time if you ask me. Not only has her latest song, "Dinero," been nominated for both "Best Collaboration" and "Best Latin Video," but J. Lo herself will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, previously awarded to other iconic celebs including Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Kanye West, just to name a few. Rightfully deserved, Queen!

This is literally me, all day pre-VMAs, eagerly awaiting J. Lo's 2018 VMA lewk:

In honor of J. Lo's big night, her red carpet look had to be nothing short of fabulous, and of course, she showed up dressed to the nines in a silvery glamazon dream dress.

The overall look is stunning, but the details are what really do it for me. Please note the silver manicure, the likes of which I haven't seen since Sharpay rocked one in High School Musical (she has silver nails throughout the whole movie, in case you never noticed).

J. Lo paired a glittery clutch and a few bangles with her one-shouldered gown, and kept her buttery blonde balayaged hair straight for a laid-back look that was equal parts cool and glam.

According to Chris Appleton, celeb hairstylist and global creative director of Color Wow, J. Lo's hair was inspired by "her iconic, sexy goddess look" in her 2009 "Waiting For Tonight" music video.

"This hair is classic JLo: that rich, regal, goddess vibe that is her signature," said Appleton of the simple but stunning style. "The look is expensive, sexy, cool. It looks undone but polished." To achieve the relaxed, undone look, Appleton used the Color Wow Dream Coat ($28, colorwowhair.com) and the Color Wow Pop & Lock Gloss Treatment ($20, colorwowhair.com)

Up close, her Versace dress isn't just silver, but a chainmail mesh accented with crystals.

Even though J. Lo definitely has a definable signature style — caramel locks, a sexy, fitted dress, and usually a touch of sparkle — I still wasn't sure exactly what we'd see her in for this year's VMAs. Despite having perfected her red carpet formula, her looks still vary from year to year, and are all memorable in their own ways.

Let's throw it back to one of my faves, this 2014 VMAs stunner: a crystalized dress that helped her shine like the diamond she is.

Just like this year, she paired dress with the most simple, straight hairstyle possible, just to prove how natural she can make an entirely crystalized outfit seem. Like, "Nothing new to see here, folks, just radiating perfection like any other day". How do you pull this stuff off so effortlessly, J. Lo?? Tell me your secrets!

In a recent video interview with MTV, J. Lo reflected on the myriad of iconic looks she's pulled out for the VMAs red carpet throughout her career. It was through this video that I came to the realization that before J. Lo established her love of sparkle, she used neutrals, nudes, and whites to make her glowy complexion pop.

The photo evidence from past VMAs doesn't lie:

The girl can rock a neutral color palette, am I right? And I know you didn't think I was going to ignore those hats! No one makes a fedora look sexy quite like Jenny From The Block, and I approve her strong headware game.

In the video interview, J. Lo is asked her favorite of all her iconic VMAs looks, and even though her style gets more glam every year, she admits her top pick is one of her first-ever VMA outfits.

"Probably the white jeans and the bandana, you know," she says, reffering to her 2000 VMAs look. "It's so right."

We love a vintage J. Lo moment. I could go on and on about her history of iconic red carpet outfits, but instead I'm choosing to stop here so I can spend more time gawking over this year's look, as well as celebrating her Video Vanguard Award win. Congrats, J. Lo, and here's to slaying more red carpets and winning all the awards in the future!

