Keeping up with J.Lo's love life has honestly been a rollercoaster lately. Although previous reports claimed she was now a single lady, that news might not actually be legit. Look no further than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's first Instagram together since breakup rumors, which is all smiles.

On Saturday, March 27, former MLB player Rodriguez shared a couples selfie featuring himself and Lopez grinning and holding up Goli Nutrition gummies as part of a sponsored post. "IT'S OFFICIAL! We are part of the @goligummy family!!," he wrote. "Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we've joined forces with Goli Nutrition."

J-Rod's cozy selfie came weeks after multiple March 12 reports that the couple had called off their two-year engagement, according to an anonymous source. The next day, Lopez and Rodriguez issued a joint statement to outlets like CNN, People, and TMZ, clarifying they "are working through some things" but are still together. Lopez also addressed the breakup speculation on TikTok on March 14, sharing a since-deleted video that showed several headlines about the split rumors before cutting to a clip of herself saying, "You're dumb."

On March 13, another source told People: "[Lopez and Rodriguez] never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."

According to the source, the couple are currently adjusting to their long-distance relationship. "She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami, so it's tough seeing each other, especially with quarantining and COVID," the source said, adding, "They want to try to stay together."

The source also denied rumors Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, saying that "had no bearing on the rough patch at all." In February 2021, LeCroy claimed Rodriguez had FaceTimed her while in a relationship with Lopez. However, according to the New York Post, a source close to A-Rod denied those rumors.

From this new photo, it looks like Lopez and Rodriguez have been able to put all this drama behind them and focus on their relationship. The couple has been together since 2017 and engaged since 2019, so here's hoping they enjoy many more years together.