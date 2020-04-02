Jeffree Star's Response To Mason Disick Calling Him "Spoiled" Is A Lot

Despite a 24-year age difference, beauty blogger Jeffree Star is in the middle of some internet drama with Mason Disick. You probably already know Disick as the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, but he's making his own name for himself on the ~interweb~ these days. After making an Instagram page (which his mom quickly deleted), he continued his social media rampage over on TikTok. Disick boldly called Star "spoiled" in a recent live session, and the beauty mogul caught wind of the remark. Jeffree Star's response to Mason Disick calling him "spoiled" was intense.

Now, let's all remember that Disick is many years Star's junior, so fans should probably take his words with a grain of salt. That being said, he definitely didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on the YouTuber.

During a TikTok live alongside Addison Rae, Disick answered fan questions. When asked by a fan who his favorite beauty guru was, Mason said: "I don't really watch makeup YouTubers, but I think James [Charles]. He's really nice. Because Jeffree Star is, like, spoiled AF."

Of course, anything the KarJenner family says spreads like wildfire, so Star not only spotted the video, but has since responded to the shady remark.

"I had $500 in my bank account six years ago," Jeffree wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Maybe he's confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!"

You can see the exact moment Disick threw shade and Star's response below.

TBD on whether mama Kardashian will take down her son's TikTok page due to the drama. After he spilled some major family tea during his last Instagram live, Kourt pulled the plug on his IG and explained why.

"He started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us," she said in an Instagram live of her own. "I did delete it, because Scott and I felt like— he's 10. I think there's an age limit with Instagram. I think it's 13."

Star does have a long-running history of drama with the KarJenner fam, so it's not exactly a surprise to see him dragging Disick now, too. With both Star and the Kardashians owning two of the biggest beauty empires in the world, this feud is likely far from over. But considering Disick is literally 10, maybe it would be best if Star just left this one alone.