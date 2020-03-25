If you were wondering what's really going down between Hollywood's most confusing exes, Mason Disick's Instagram about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott is a must watch. Mason, the 10-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, broke in his brand new Instagram account on March 24 by doing an interactive Instagram Live sesh with his followers. In response to a fan who asked whether or not his Aunt Kylie was back together with Travis, Mason responded, "No, Kylie and Travis are not back together." (Elite Daily previously reached out to both Jenner and Scott for intel on their relationship status but did not hear back).

If you haven't been Keeping Up, let me quickly fill you in on why Disick's comment is a big deal. People have been questioning whether or not Jenner and Scott are back together for months now. And yet no member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has given any intel on what's really going on.

To be fair, it seems like they're just as confused as the rest of the world. During a Feb. 27 appearance on The Ellen Show, Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres she wasn't sure whether or not her makeup mogul daughter was back together with her rapper ex. "I don't know if they're back together," she said. "They're just great co-parenters." That being said, she did nod in agreement when Ellen said that the exes are "together a lot."

Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian West also seemed to be out of the loop during an earlier appearance on The Ellen Show. "No, I honestly don’t know," she said during her Dec. 17 of whether or not her sister and Travis were back together at the time. "But I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly."

So, Mason's spilling of the tea is a big deal because it's the first time a member of the family has given concrete intel about what's really going on. Whether or not he knows what he's talking about is obviously TBD (reminder: he is 10), but his claim does align with March 8 reports from TMZ saying Stormi's mom and dad are reportedly "simply coparenting and support each other as friends."

Unfortunately, it appears as though Mason's account has been deleted since posting the Instagram Live so it might be a while before fans have access to more of his unfiltered Kardashian-Jenner tea.