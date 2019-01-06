Have you been thinking as hard about you goals as I have? With all this talk of new year's resolutions in the middle of Capricorn season, I can't help but feel restless about where I'm going in life. Are you feeling the pressure too? If so, you'll probably know all about how as of January 7, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius. If your sun or rising sign falls under any of the following, you'll also experience the astrological effects.

The thing about Capricorn season is that it's stressful. Unless you're an earth sign who thrives under a set schedule, a tangible goal, and the need to stay focused, you may feel overwhelmed by what Capricorn demands of you. Remember, this is the zodiac sign that's ruled by Saturn, planet of karma, discipline, and limitations. It shows no mercy for laziness and reveals all the ways in which you're procrastinating your own success. For dreamy party animals, this energy can feel totally unwelcome. However, don't underestimate the ways Saturn is capable of helping you. Without the sturdiest planet of all, you would never get very far in life. Never forget that nothing interesting happens in your comfort zone.

Gemini: You May Be Feeling Especially Touchy And Sensitive

You're still in the midst of the yearly period in which the sun intensifies your eighth house of death and rebirth. During this time, you tend to feel more acquainted with darkness, and it could overwhelm you with emotion and passion. While your deep-heartedness is perfect for understanding your true self and getting to know someone in a raw way, it can also cause you to feel easily misunderstood by people who are different from you.

Luckily, this is still bound to be quite a romantic week. The eighth house is all about spiritual sex and Venus, planet of love, is in your seventh house of partnerships. If you're taken, you better spend time with your lover. If you're single, it wouldn't be a bad time to date.

Cancer: You Might Be In A Strange State Of Mind Right Now

You probably feel all out of sorts around this time of year because the sun is in Capricorn, your opposite sign. It's also in your seventh house of partnerships, which can make it a deeply intimate, cooperative, and loyal time of year. However, as you come away from a galvanizing partial solar eclipse in your seventh house, you may be feeling more stressed out about your relationships than connected to them. Whether your relationships are in a great place or in a place that requires improvement will be glaringly obvious to you.

However, now that Mars entered your fourth house of home and family (the house you tend to feel most comfortable in), you're probably finding a pocket of ease this week.

Aquarius: You Need Some Alone Time To Sort Through Things

I bet you're desperate for some calm and quiet lately now that the sun is in your 12th house of spirituality. However, if your life is busy or chaotic (which, let's be real, isn't life always like that?), you might not be enjoying it so much. During this time of year, your intuition and relationship with your spirit is under scrutiny, and if you aren't finding time to meditate, journal, and cleanse your thoughts, you might be absorbing a lot of negative psychic energy from your surroundings. Make sure you find time to sit and absorb the messages your unconscious is trying to send you.

However, this solitude doesn't mean you won't be able to socially connect. Now that Venus is in your 11th house of friends, you're especially open to like-minded people.