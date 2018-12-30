The new year, 2019 has arrived, and with it, so has eclipse season. If you're at all familiar with what eclipse season entails, according to astrology, then you may be feeling a sense of foreboding already. It's often believed that a new year sets you off on a new beginning, and with a solar eclipse in Capricorn taking place on on Jan. 5, nothing could be further from the truth. As of December 31, 2018, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer, and Libra. Remember that the cosmic energy will affect you just as intensely if any of the following happen to be your rising sign.

A solar eclipse is essentially an amplified new moon. Because new moons wipe your emotional slate clean so that you can set a fresh intention, they always mean a new beginning, no matter how small that beginning may be. However, a solar eclipse often causes a deep shift within. This can mean that you change your mind. It can also entail a change of heart. Regardless, you won't be able to sit still with the revelations you'll experience, and if you don't move with the universe, the universe will move things for you. Never forget that you can always take charge of your life, even when a solar eclipse forces you to.

Gemini: You Could Be Experiencing A Deep Internal Change

Capricorn season is already an intense time for you because it's when the sun is in your eighth house of death and rebirth. Although this means that you'll be making very deep connections in your relationship, possibly even exploring yourself sexually, it often entails the ending of one thing and the beginning of something else. Because the eighth house will also be where the solar eclipse in Capricorn takes place, it could mean that some emotionally straining changes are on the way.

Even though the eighth house may be fearful, remember that it reacquaints you with your shadow self. Now, facing your shadow self is never easy. However, you must remember that your true power lies in your shadow. Never ignore your darkness for the sake of your light. It's all necessary.

Cancer: A Relationship May Be Beginning — Or Ending

Capricorn season can be a very romantic time for you, since it's also when the sun is in your seventh house of partnerships. However, Capricorn also happens to be your opposite sign, and your opposite sign contains everything that you may be missing. So, when the solar eclipse, too, lights up your seventh house, you may also be reminded of everything that your relationships are missing.

It's true that a solar eclipse means that change is coming. However, while a lunar eclipse is mostly about external changes, a new moon has more to do with internal ones. You may suddenly find that you want to take your relationship to the next level. But, it's also possible that you'll realize that it's not the relationship you want.

Libra: There Could Be Major Changes On The Home Front

You're feeling emotionally sensitive these days, possibly even in need of a long rest at home to recharge and reacquaint yourself with your roots. This is because the sun is currently in your fourth house of home and family. However, a solar eclipse is also taking place in your fourth house, meaning that you may be coming to terms with changes taking place in the most intimate part of your life.

This may mean it's time to move, start a family, or even distance yourself from the family you already have. Whatever it is, these changes won't be taken lightly, and you'll feel them in the deepest part of your heart.