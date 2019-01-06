The universe is fully entrenched in Capricorn season, and the new year is bustling with ambition, hard work, and concrete action. However, are you feeling constricted by all this earth energy? As focusing as it can be, the earth element can make you feel trapped in your own head and afraid of living life on the edge. Luckily, the cosmos are revving the engine once again, and as of January 7, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. You'll love the astrological shift if any of the following zodiac signs fall under your sun or rising sign.

Now that Venus — planet of love, romance, and luxury — has entered Sagittarius and Mars — planet of aggression, sexuality, and drive — has rolled into Aries, we're feeling the flames of fire after so much earth and water has dominated the astrological temperature. Unlike earth and water, fire is expressive, courageous, ostentatious, and free-spirited. It wants to shout its passions from the rooftops, feel the adrenaline rush of new experiences, and wholeheartedly act on their gut instinct. When it comes to your love and sex life, this energy will be all the more obvious. It's time to stop sitting with your emotions and get out of your head, because it's about to smolder in here.

Virgo: You're In The Middle Of A Creative Journey

Everything looks beautiful to you during Capricorn season because it's when the sun is in your fifth house of fun, pleasure, and creativity. You're in the midst of your most artistic and expressive period, so make sure you find time to enjoy yourself without a thought or worry for how "productive" it is. Right now, letting the universe take the wheel and enjoying the ride is the most productive thing you could possibly be doing.

Now that Mercury is also in your fifth house, you're blossoming with inspiration and brilliantly colorful ideas. Why not write a poem? Grab the paintbrushes and immerse yourself in color? Dance your heart out? Life is too short not to tap into your inner artist. It doesn't have to mean anything, and yet, it could mean everything.

Sagittarius: Your Love Life Is On Fire, So Enjoy Yourself

You're glistening with sexiness and allure, so don't be surprised if you're being asked out on loads of dates and flocked by dozens of admirers. Right now, Venus has entered your first house of the self, and everyone is suddenly more attracted to your spontaneous, wild, and philosophical idea of life. Spend time with friends and lovers. Go on exciting, off-the-wall dates. Embark on a road trip and just drive to see where you end up. Right now, love is found in the most unexpected places, which is exactly how you like it.

The only thing you need to be careful of when Venus is in your zodiac sign is energy vampires, so make sure that you're only spending time with people who have your best interest at heart.

Capricorn: You're On Top Of The World Right Now

I bet you already know all about how you're currently astrological royalty. Make no mistake: The sun is in your first house of the self, which means that you're reveling in all the strength of your character. Let your solar return fill you with confidence in your abilities, pride in your history, and passion for your life goals. Right now, everyone is looking to you for guidance. Lead the way and we'll follow.

With Mercury joining the sun in your first house of the self, you're settling even more deeply into the energy that endows you with the most power. Use this energy to your advantage. Accomplish everything you doubted you could accomplish before.