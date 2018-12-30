I don't know about you, but I could not be more ready for 2018 to come to an end. Sure, every year is unique and contains its own highs and lows, but I'm stoked about what's coming in astrology the moment that 2019 begins. After such a strange year full of multiple retrogrades and intense eclipses, I'm sure each and every one of us has a story to tell, but the best is yet to come. As of December 31, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Virgo, and Capricorn. If any of the following zodiac signs happen to be your rising sign, the magic will be just as powerful.

With a new moon and solar eclipse in Capricorn taking place on Jan. 5, it's clear that the saying "new year, new me," will take on a far deeper meaning of its own. Once eclipse season begins, major changes are on the way. Whether things seem strange at first or not, know that Capricorn is all about laying down the groundwork for success. Remember that if the universe snatches something away from you, it's so something even better can find you. Whatever you do: Don't stand in the way of your own greatness. It's there, it's not going anywhere, but it requires you to step up to the plate.

Aries: You're Feeling A Boost Of Energy And Motivation

Make no mistake: You're starting the new year off feeling totally energized and ready for the future. Mars (your ruling planet) enters your zodiac sign on Dec. 31, waking you up from your holiday stupor and inspiring you to go after everything you want with everything you've got. Mars is all about vigor, assertion, and not taking "no" for an answer, so let this be the stamina you need to really start 2019 off in the right direction.

With a solar eclipse blasting through your 10th house of career, you're understanding Capricorn energy in a brand new way. With Mars on your side as well, you have the power to get all the recognition you desire.

Virgo: You're In The Middle Of An Incredibly Fun Time

You're probably enjoying the new year more than anyone else in the zodiac, because as of right now, the sun is in your fifth house of creativity, fun, and pleasure, opening you up to all the simple beauties of life and showing you how to just set aside all the nonsense and enjoy yourself.

However, even though the sun is always in your fifth house around this time of year, it's even more special this time. Why? Because a solar eclipse in Capricorn will also take place in your fifth house, sending you off on an incredibly thrilling and exciting period in your life. This is the time to delve into creating art, express yourself, and stand in the light.

Capricorn: You're Becoming A New And Improved Person

The sun is still in your first house of the self, showering your entire persona with its gilded rays of light. The energy in the air flows with your innate character, and you're reminded of all the reasons why you're so awesome. However, this solar return of yours means so much more than you can possibly realize, because it's also when a solar eclipse will take place in Capricorn. People always change in some way around their solar return, but when it's coupled with an eclipse, that change is so much more major.

You may be seeing yourself in a new light and understanding the path you must take in order to be your truest self. Trust your heart, no matter the costs.