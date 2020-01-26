Life is a whole spectrum of experiences. There's the extremely good, the extremely bad, and everything in between. More often than not, the bad and the good are mixed together, constantly intermingling and complementing each other. It would be reductive, in my opinion, to say your week will be all bad, but that still doesn't change the fact that January 27, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Cancer, and Sagittarius. What can I say? Astrology isn't for the faint of heart, and to ignore everything you can learn from its difficult parts would not be taking advantage of everything the zodiac has to offer.

This week has the power to be a bit of an emotional doozy. One minute, you might feel so at peace with yourself and in love with the world. The next, you could feel totally overwhelmed and ready to give in to your anxious thoughts. This is because Venus — planet of love and friendship — is combining forces with illusive, irrational, and dreamlike Neptune. While Neptune is the planet of fantasy and romance, it has the tendency to skew the truth. Take great care not to place too much stock on everything you think, feel, and see. Chances are, there's far more to the story than you realize.

Plus, you might feel totally exhausted, especially as Mars — planet of drive and courage — squares off with Neptune, depleting its vitality. Prepare to feel totally confused, especially if you're really revved up to get something done. Neptune is simply far more interested in dreaming than tackling items on a to-do list.

Aries: Be Careful Where Your Thoughts Wander Off To

You know how one bad thought can lead to another, and then another, and then all of a sudden, you're trapped in a downward spiral of negativity? Well, you're especially susceptible to that this week, Aries. Know that you do have control over your thoughts, no matter how powerful and terrifying they may seem. Practice positive affirmations, focus on gratitude for everything you have, and let the facts speak for themselves. Whatever you do, don't let your thoughts consume you. Take charge and let your imagination become a beautiful place.

Cancer: You're Learning How To Say Goodbye To Your Past

You're growing so fast, Cancer. Seriously, you've been whipped to and fro by eclipses, bringing rapid and unexpected change to your life. Even if you're still feeling dizzy from all the movement, deep down, you know you're only becoming stronger for it. Continue to focus on everything you've gained that has taken the place of everything you've lost. Saying goodbye is always bittersweet, but having the courage to have faith in the future by letting go will always be rewarded. In order for you to blossom into the person you're meant to become, you have to embrace your transformation.

Sagittarius: You May Not Feel Motivated To Do Anything

If you're feeling totally flustered, confused, and out of focus this week, it's no wonder. Instead of charging forth and going after your desires, you might find yourself meandering, wasting time, and struggling to believe in yourself. Try not to put unrealistic expectations on yourself. If you're expecting to move mountains overnight, then you're already setting yourself up for failure. Focus on doing one thing at a time and staying in the present moment. Concentrating on where you'd like to be instead of where you are doesn't do anyone any favors. Least of all, you, Sagittarius.