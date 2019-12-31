Gather your bearings, because a new decade has officially begun. You're probably feeling totally psyched about your goals and motivated to go after them with all you've got. But if the mounting pressure is discouraging you more than it's encouraging you, it's no surprise. After all, 2020 begins with a lunar eclipse in Cancer, bringing an unexpected turn of events that may have you rethinking those New Year's resolutions. Regardless, January 2020 will be the best career month for these zodiac signs — Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius — however, you should still remain open to change, because nothing is set in stone at the moment.

Eclipse drama aside, the sun spends the majority of the month in ambitious, forward-thinking, and sacrificial Capricorn, making this a season that's all about focusing on your career. When Mars — planet of drive and assertion — enters fiery, wild, and expansive Sagittarius on Jan. 3, it will launch a time of exploration and adventure. Try not to put yourself in a box or miss out on opportunities because you're too fixed on a certain procedure. Sagittarius is all about taking unexpected detours, trying something different, and learning every step of the way.

However, Venus — planet of money — enters Pisces on Jan. 13, instilling the cosmos with a more spiritual attitude towards materialism. It's not necessarily about the amount of money you have in the bank or "winning" in a tangible sense. Instead, it's about being creative with the options you have and creating your own meaning of success. When the sun enters community-oriented and humanitarian Aquarius on Jan. 20, you'll be encouraged to consider what you can do to help others and how you can spearhead positive change. It's lonely at the top; sharing the wealth isn't.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Energized To Achieve Your Goals

With Mars in your first house of the self, you're being flushed with energy after a long period of spiritual introspection and rest. Now that you've had your time in the cocoon, it's time to fly away. Go after whatever it is you want and stop for nothing. The sun spends most of the month in your second house of finances before moving into your third house of communication. Make no mistake: This is a beautiful time to increase your earning potential, network, multi-task, and line up all sorts of opportunities. If you're willing to stay focused, your career could skyrocket.

Capricorn: You're Making Big Decisions About Your Plans

You're in the midst of your solar return, making this a period abundant with rewards. If you've been working hard, you'll definitely be reaping the benefits and karma is in your favor. People are taking notice to the way you never shy away from competition and you're always going for the goal. Your dependability and high sense of self gives everyone the impression you're shooting for the moon (and you don't even need the stars as a backup plan). When the sun enters your second house of the self, you may be up for a promotion that includes a hefty raise. Don't be afraid of asking for what you deserve.

Aquarius: You're Gathering Your Bearings For A New Project

While it may be slow during the beginning of the month because the sun will be resting in your 12th house of spirituality, it's a beautiful time to get connected to your inner voice and rediscover what it is you'd like to spend your energy working towards. Remember, taking some necessary rest is crucial to reaching your maximum potential later on. However, Venus will still be in your first house of the self, which means love and abundance will be flowing your way no matter what. When the sun enters your first house, it's go time. Think of everything up until that point as preparation.