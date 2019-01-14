You know I never like being the bearer of bad news, but sometimes life feels less than ideal, and you know what? That's OK. It's unrealistic to expect to be happy all of the time, and would you even want that? There's a whole spectrum of emotions and experiences that you can't help but open your heart to because you're only human. Without challenges and difficulties, your reality would feel so much less rewarding. Keep this in mind when I tell you that as of January 14, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under the element of air, things might feel strange right now.

However, all this weirdness is only temporary, such as all things are in life. It's the last week of Capricorn season, and when the sun is in an earth sign, it tends to be more confronting for certain zodiac signs than it is for others. Not everything meshes so easily in astrology, but that doesn't mean that mixing two seemingly compatible elements can't produce amazing results. Let the current energy confront you and build you. You're working toward something that could only happen under strife. The sun will enter Aquarius by the end of the week, lifting the burden from your shoulders.

Gemini: You're Going Through Some Intense Changes

The sun is in your eighth house of death and rebirth, and chances are, the universe might be bringing certain things in your life to an end. The fact that a partial solar eclipse also took place in your eighth house only intensifies its current impact on you. You're wrapping up a situation that is close to your heart, and saying goodbye to something that mattered to you is never easy. However, I think even you know that there's hope on the horizon, because not all things are meant to last forever.

Luckily, when the sun is in your eighth house, it can also be an incredibly sexual time for you. With Venus moving through your seventh house of partnerships, your love life may also be turning up the heat.

Libra: You're Feeling Vulnerable And Emotional

If it feels like your heart has been a gaping wound lately, it's no wonder. The sun is in your fourth house of home and family, and you're feeling incredibly sensitive to sensory stimulation. Right now, you need some time to cozy up in your safe place and recharge. This period is made all the more intense by the fact that a solar eclipse also revved the engine in your fourth house, meaning that you could be experiencing lots of unexpected changes on the home front. You may be moving to a new place, leaving behind your city, stressing over conflicts with family. However, this could also signify the addition of new family members and other hopeful things.

Keep in mind that the weirdness is only meant to bring you back to where you're meant to be. Ride the waves of transformation.

Aquarius: You're Experiencing Strange Revelations

When the sun is in your 12th house of the unconscious, it can be such a strange time. You may be wavering between a dreamworld and reality, unsure of what's real and what's not. However, what's really going on is that you're especially in-tune with unseen forces at work. Your intuition is on high alert, your spirit is feeding your mind with revelations, and you're realizing things that you've always known, but you weren't ready to admit.

With a partial solar eclipse taking place in your 12th house, you may feel pulled to change something in your life that doesn't make sense. Trust your heart, even if it sounds out of this world.