You know those days where everything just feels right in the world? You can't put your finger on it, but somehow, you're seeing everything through a positive light. You're feeling in touch with who you are, excited about what's going on in your life, and energized about the future. These days make all the other more difficult days pale in comparison. However, those difficult days helped you appreciate the ones that flow this beautifully, because as of January 14, 2019, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. You better believe that if your sun or rising sign falls under the element of earth, you're going to feel right at home.

Capricorn season may be coming to an end on Jan. 20, but as they say, the sun has saved the best for last. If you're an earth sign, the past few weeks have been a whirlwind of cosmic excitement. You've felt inspired, hopeful, and ready to take on the world. You're learning something amazing about yourself, and with Capricorn season coming to a close, this week is sure to leave you with one final gift from the stars. Make sure you don't waste any time, you don't linger on insignificant problems, and you relish the journey you're currently moving on. Life is way too short to forget that.

Taurus: You're Opening Your Mind And Trying New Things

The sun is in its final week of touring through your ninth house of adventure and philosophy, and chances are, you've been seeing everything through a brand new perspective lately. You're a fixed sign by nature, meaning that you have the tendency to remain loyal to previous ideas, but that certainly doesn't mean you don't want to embrace better ideas. You're seeing things from a different angle, learning that the world is so much bigger than you thought, and it's been an adventure.

Let this last week of Capricorn season help you understand what all these changes have been for. You're taking away a majorly important lesson from the cosmos and it will help you experience your life in a much brighter way.

Virgo: You're Feeling Lighthearted And Creative

You've been a ball of childlike wonder lately with the sun in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. You're seeing the world through a creative lens, and if you've been open to it, artistic inspiration has been knocking on your door. Colors seem brighter, opportunities seem more exciting, and you're not letting every minor setback get you down. The world is your canvas and you're painting it with your personality.

Make sure that you take time to truly enjoy yourself this week. When the sun is in your fifth house, it's an incredible time, so do yourself a favor and plan to have as much fun as you can. Work can wait until later, because when the sun enters Aquarius on Jan. 20, it will enter your sixth house of work and health.

Capricorn: You're Coming To Terms With The New You

Even though the sun will enter Aquarius on Jan. 20 and brighten your second house of finances, you're still queen of the cosmos. Capricorn season isn't over yet, and you should spend its last week harnessing your confidence, loving yourself, and letting the world know who you are.

It's time to think about the energy you're projecting. Is it matching your true strength? Is it meshing with the person you've become? It's time to let go of previous habits and negative ideas of who you are. Honor your progress and decide, once and for all, where you're going. Put your whole heart into every move you make. Take paths that you know are right for you.