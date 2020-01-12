If you're experiencing what I like to call an "eclipse hangover", it's no wonder. Just last week, a transformative and healing lunar eclipse eclipse took place, which likely rearranged a few things in your life. Things may still feel as though they're in limbo as you navigate this next chapter. You might even feel unsure of what move to make next. If everything is currently far less than ideal, don't panic. Everything will make sense eventually, but in the meantime, January 13, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Aries, Gemini, and Leo — and if you were born with placements in any of the aforementioned trio, it's bound to be a doozy. Luckily, the hard part is over (mostly).

Even if you're jumping for joy because the eclipses are officially ancient history, remember that you're still dealing with a majorly intense and anxiety-inducing transit known as the Saturn-Pluto conjunction. On Jan. 13, the sun will join in on this conjunction, encouraging it to make an even more personal impact on your life. Themes such as abuse of power, oppression, and destruction may be revealing themselves, asking you to do what you believe is the right thing in the face of adversity. It's time to step up to the plate and fight for not just yourself, but for others too.

Fortunately, that's so much easier to do when Venus — planet of love and money — enters Pisces, which is exactly what will happen on Jan. 13. Pisces is spiritual, empathetic, and creative as its best, encouraging you to live by the idea that love conquers all. If you act with integrity and compassion, you'll never go wrong.

Aries: You're Feeling Rather Secretive And Easily Exhausted

Feeling introverted, Aries? Are you ignoring your texts? Canceling plans? Letting that afternoon nap run a little too long? You live for rushes of energy and your go-go attitude keeps you moving. However, even you run out of stamina every once in a while. Just because you feel like disappearing for a bit and doing your own thing does not mean you're letting the world down. With so much on your plate, it's only natural to need a moment of rest. Use it to heal yourself spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Gemini: You're Experiencing Some Major Growing Pains

My heart goes out to you, Gemini. The sun, Saturn, and Pluto are all in your eighth house of death and rebirth, making this a time of spring cleaning and spiritual transformation. Growth never comes easy; it requires a bit of pain, discipline, and the willingness to let go of your former self. Chances are high that this past year has been full of big changes, and this week, you're feeling the weight of what has come and gone. Allow yourself to feel that weight. The sooner you acknowledge what you're feeling, the sooner you'll accept it.

Leo: You May Be Worrying About Someone Else Too Much

It's hard to maintain your mental health when you're constantly looking at other people's progress, Leo. You may have gotten it into your head that you're falling behind, making comparing yourself to others a tempting prospect. However, it's definitely not doing you any good. Everyone has a story full of ups and downs. Chances are high that someone else is comparing themselves to you and feeling just as lost. Keep your eyes on your own paper, because you're doing way better than you're giving yourself credit for. Focus on your well-being instead of other people. After all, life is not a competition.