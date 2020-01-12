What's that beautiful sound? Oh, it's just the sound of a scary, no-nonsense eclipse season officially coming to an end. Pat yourself on the back, because you just survived an incredibly unpredictable and emotionally intense time in astrology. Chances are high that a few big changes took place over the holidays, but you're ready to take on the new year with everything you've got. Count your blessings, because January 13, 2020 will be the best week for a few zodiac signs and it's such a relief. I mean, have you noticed how heavy and sobering the energy has been lately?

When Venus — planet of luxury and affection — enters dreamy, mystical, and caring Pisces on Jan. 13, it will spread so much whimsy and romance throughout the cosmos. Are you in the mood for some well-deserved spiritual calm? Ready for sappy and sentimental declarations of love? Venus in Pisces should definitely lighten up this deeply intense Capricorn season mood, which has been weighed down by power-hungry Pluto and stoic Saturn.

Venus isn't the only planet shaking things up. By Jan. 16, Mercury — planet of communication — will enter eccentric, airy, and humanitarian Aquarius, encouraging your focus to turn towards your community, as well as your authenticity. This will increase the social vibes and up the intellectual connection. Let Mercury in Aquarius help you make so many new friends to guide you through 2020.

If your sun or ascendant happens to fall under Virgo, Capricorn, or Aquarius, it's you who will love this week the most.

Shutterstock

Virgo: You're Having A Creative Reawakening And It Feels So Good

At your core, you're an artist, Virgo. It's not a side of you many may see and it's certainly not a light you easily see yourself in. However, this week, your artistic flair cannot be denied. There's a creative project bursting inside of you. Is it that story you've always wanted to write? That masterpiece you've always wanted to paint? It's time to get to the bottom of what's holding you back from going for it. Your art isn't going anywhere, so you might as well do yourself a favor and set it free. You're doing the world a disservice by acting like your art isn't good enough for it.

Capricorn: You're Revamping Your Image And Moving Forward

This week, you're really getting to the bottom of who you are. Your flaws, your strengths, your weaknesses, and your talents are all making themselves apparent, helping you understand yourself inside and out. Spend time acknowledging the work you still need to do. However, make sure you're balancing your self-criticism with some well-deserved self-love. You Capricorns are too hard on yourself. Why not celebrate everything you've accomplished so far? You've probably set unrealistic standards on yourself anyway. Give yourself credit for how far you've come in relation to where you were before.

Pisces: You're Enjoying What Life Has To Offer And Falling In Love

Oh, Pisces. There's nothing you love more than daydreaming, falling in love, and titillating the imagination. You live for out-of-this-world experiences and any way to make the mundane feel magical. Well, I have some good news for you: This week, Venus enters Pisces and fills your life with enough magic to satisfy all your cravings. Prepare for new crushes, exciting new relationship experiences, creative rushes, and the opportunity to lavish yourself with so many treats. Transport yourself to different dimensions through art, excitement, love, and friendship.