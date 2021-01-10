2021 is finally here and you probably have big dreams for how this year is going to go. However, it's important that you remember 2021 has only just begun. You can't expect major changes to happen overnight. It takes patience, commitment, and a lot of hard work, and remember — you have the entire year to make your dreams come true. For now, you're getting a lay of the land and searching your heart for all the passion you'll need to get ahead. And if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 11, 2021, it will definitely be difficult, but one thing's for sure: It will also be motivating.

For one thing, the energy this week will feel incredibly up and down. You'll feel the intensity when messenger Mercury joins forces with expansive Jupiter on Jan. 11, quickly followed by an anxiety-inducing shakeup when Mercury squares off with unpredictable Uranus the same day. While this can all lead to unorthodox ideas, as well as optimistic and stimulating changes, it can also feel rather unsettling, as though you don't know what's going to happen next.

By Jan. 13, it gets even more real. This is when the new moon in Capricorn blazes though the cosmos, encouraging new beginnings. However, you might feel slow to start. Courageous Mars will collide with imposing Saturn, pumping the brakes even as you attempt to push on the gas. By Jan. 14, the intensity reaches new heights as the sun in Capricorn joins forces with Pluto — planet of transformation — encouraging you to let something die so that something else can be born in its place. Out with the old, in with the new, and yet it's rarely ever as simple as that.

However, no one will be feeling the pressure harder than air signs, and here's why:

Gemini: You Might Feel As Though You're Stuck Where You Are

So much is up in the air for you this week, Gemini. New pathways are opening for you and you're being blessed with an open-minded perspective and a desire to explore. However, you might feel extremely out of it and possibly even tired whenever you make an attempt to move forward. It might even feel like you're in a strange in-between state, with one part of you deeply wanting to go the distance and the other part of you wanting nothing more than to stay put. Don't worry, Gemini. This strange feeling is definitely temporary.

Libra: You May Be Experiencing More Pushback Than Usual

You're in a vulnerable position lately, Libra. You might be feeling more in touch with your emotions and more easily given to emotional thinking. However, your emotions may get the best of you when obstacles come your way. Do your best to take a deep breath when conflict comes up and calm yourself before you make a decision. Intelligent actions are rarely taken in the blazing heat of the moment, so give yourself a chance to feel whatever you're feeling before letting logic lead you next.

Aquarius: Your Home Environment May Not Feel So Cozy

If might feel as though you're in an uncomfortable position lately, Aquarius. In fact, it could feel as though all the issues in your home life are coming to the surface, forcing you to finally acknowledge what's wrong. You're just beginning to scratch the surface, because there may be tensions and conflicts you have yet to realize. Luckily, coming to terms with the truth will only give you the tools you need to solve the problem. Give yourself all the time you need, but try not to shy away from what's really going on.