Easter is just around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate than egg-themed chocolate and just a little bit of booze. Well, if you live in the UK, you're in luck because the German liqueur Jägermeister is packaging those traits up into one sweet Easter-themed product. Jägermeister UK's new Jäger Easter Eggs for 2019 are the perfect boozy treat for your Easter celebrations this year.

The Jäger Easter Egg, a milk chocolate egg with creamy Jägermeister-infused filling, first started off as an April Fool's on the Jägermeister UK social media channels three years ago. A facebook post from 2016 featuring the then-fake product read, "Exciting News! Today we launch our brand NEW 'Limited Edition'#JagerEgg. Available from all good retailers. Remember to keep it Ice Cold before consumption." In a press release from the brand, Tim Hawley, Innovation Controller at Jägermeister UK, explained how fans were so excited about the fake eggs that the company eventually decided it was time to make them real. Hawley said:

The last three years we’ve been inundated with customers demanding the #JagerEgg, we’ve had everything from desperate DM’s to pleading phone calls. It’s personally kept me up at night thinking about all those people tossing and turning, dreaming of the #JagerEgg that never was — so this is for them.

I don't blame people for wanting their favorite boozy drink to be turned into a delicious chocolate treat.

According to the press release, Jägermeister UK only made 250 limited-edition Jäger Easter Eggs, which are available for purchase directly and exclusively from the Jäger UK e-shop as of March 28 . Each gift pack contains two Jäger Eggs, two Jägermeister shot glasses, and a bottle of Jägermeister and can be yours for £9.99 (about $13). If you want to snag one of these gift boxes for yourself or a loved one, you might want to hope they restock, because the website was showing that the 250 had already sold out as of publication. According to Jägermeister, the brand is looking to restock the eggs soon, so keep a lookout on the brand's social media accounts for any news.

If boozy chocolate eggs are your thing, make sure you also check out M&S' "Proseggo" Easter Egg, an Instagram-worthy, pink egg made with raspberry milk chocolate, blackcurrant, and Prosecco. The Proseggo Easter Egg is sold at Marks & Spencer locations for £5 (about $6.50) and, like the Jäger Easter Egg, isn't available in the U.S. at this time.

Just because the UK seems to be getting all the boozy Easter egg fun doesn't mean people across the pond will be left without delicious Easter treats this year. For the egg enthusiasts, the Reese’s Eggs stuffed with Reese’s Pieces might be the perfect snack choice this Easter. The candy is made with a hollow chocolate egg shell that is stuffed with peanut butter and chocolate Reese's Pieces candy and is a perfect addition to any Easter basket (and any stomach) come April. If you love the iconic Easter candy Peeps, you can find new 2019 peeps flavors like Pancakes & Syrup, which you can even eat for breakfast on Easter morning. Other new flavors include Root Beer Float, Cotton Candy, and Blue Raspberry.

Getting round-trip tickets to the UK before all 250 Jäger Easter Eggs are sold out might not be feasible (trust me, I considered it), so for now I'll enjoy my Peeps and Reese's. Hopefully Jägermeister fans who have been daydreaming about the eggs since the original April Fool's joke three years ago can get their hands on one of these chocolate eggs — and finally see their dreams come true.