To say that the Super Bowl episode of This Is Us revealed what killed Jack is a bit of a misdirect. We know what caused Jack's death, however indirectly. it was the Crock-pot, in the kitchen, with the shorted out switch. And yet, that doesn't really tell us what happened, and how come everyone else made it out of the house alive, and Jack did not. Jack's death reveal this evening was, therefore, the biggest part of the episode for many, even if the end was already foretold, and the past is already written, the ink already dry, etc.

This was the show’s biggest opportunity to reel in an audience since they first started airing back in the fall of 2016. Most shows in their position would have deepened the mystery, pulling out new clues in their puzzle-box mystery to hook new fans. Instead, the production rules entirely and gave us all the answers we were seeking, even to the first timers who just let their TVs keep running once the game ended.

They certainly drew it out. The fire itself was not even ten minutes long. Don't get me wrong, it was an intense opening, with the family running to the parents bedroom, and the dropping of each one to the ground. Then Jack goes back in, nominally for the dog, but in reality he goes in for the things that matter. The tape of Kate's audition. The family photos. The cards the kids gave him for his birthday every year. The memories that hadn't gone up yet.

And at first it seems he's succeeded. He gets out of the house. And he doesn't instantly drop dead of smoke inhalation either, or a heart attack or anything. Yes, his lungs are sooty. Yes, his throat is swollen. And yes, the Doctor is *really* surprised how okay he is having been in the house for that long. But Jack seems to have been a real life superman, and pulled it off. All he has to do is kill Kevin in the morning, and it will all be fine.

Except all hour we know it won't be. We know this is it. And we know this is the 20th anniversary of this being it. (We should note that actually January 25, 2018 was the actual 20th anniversary, and this is February 4, 2018, but the Pearsons celebrate/mourn his death on Super Bowl Sunday.)

And then it just happens, when Rebecca wasn't looking. Jack dies, of something called acidosis.

Acidosis is caused by an overproduction of acid in the blood or an excessive loss of bicarbonate from the blood (metabolic acidosis) or by a buildup of carbon dioxide in the blood that results from poor lung function or depressed breathing (respiratory acidosis).

Even more amazingly, this was always the plan. Creator Dan Fogelson admitted as much this past week to Entertainment Weekly:

This was always the plan from inception, that this time in season 2 is when we’re going to show the answer to this question — and then let things progress in a different way beyond there, which people will see next week as well.

Let's be clear: this could be show suicide. Fans could turn away after this, once we all see how Jack died as if the series has nothing left to say. But This Is Us has been quietly been re-orienting itself all season, to prepare us to lose this mystery, even as they've slowly given us answers along the way this season.

The first season, the heart of the show lay in the flashbacks, with the present merely setting us up to understand this mystery is what mattered. This second season, the heart of the show has moved to the present, with episodes like the family therapy session pushing us to care more about these character’s futures than their pasts.

In the end, This Is Us is banking on there being enough mysteries and uncertainties in our daily lives, and that audiences are going to want something different: answers, catharsis, and closure.