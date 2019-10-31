Ivanka Trump's Instagram Selfie On Her 38th Birthday Celebrates Another Year

Another trip around the sun, another year with Donald Trump as president. Just because you're a part of one of the most controversial families currently in the United States, though, that doesn't mean you can't get hype about your birthday. Ivanka Trump's Instagram selfie on her 38th birthday was all about celebration.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Trump took to Instagram to snap a selfie to commemorate her 38th birthday. In the photo, Trump channeled serious "I woke up like this" energy, with her hair pulled back and what looked like no makeup on. She posed for the selfie with her lips slightly pursed, almost as if she were kissing the camera. Trump captioned the photo with a short message, writing,

Hugs, kisses and lots of birthday wishes! #38yearsyoung

Of course, Trump wasn't the only one celebrating her birthday. On Oct. 30, a few of her family members, including her little sister, Tiffany Trump, and her older brother, Donald Trump Jr., also took to social media to send well wishes to their sister on her special day. As of Thursday, Oct. 31, though, her little brother, Eric Trump, and her father, President Donald Trump, have not posted anything special for Trump's birthday.

That's not the only birthday post Trump shared on Wednesday. The White House staffer also shared a video made by an Ivanka Trump Instagram fan page titled alwaysIvanka, which chronicled her life over the past year. The video showed Trump traveling across the country, handing out food, meeting world leaders, speaking at summits, and more. Trump shared the video on her Instagram, and thanked the fan page for the birthday present. Trump wrote in a caption,

Thank you @alwaysivanka for creating this amazing birthday video. I’ve done a lot of living in the last 12 months!!! The best is yet to come.

Trump certainly has done quite a bit over the past year. However, some of those moments were a bit... embarrassing. While attending the 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, in June 2019, a video of Trump speaking to world leaders French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde went viral across the internet. The video showed the world leaders having a conversation with one another as Trump stood a bit awkward next to them. Eventually, Trump attempted to chime in on the topic, but was interrupted.

Trump received criticism from the public for attending the summit in the first place, with many social media users stating that her lack of political experience made her unqualified to attend the summit.

In an emailed statement to Elite Daily on July 1, White House Deputy Communications Director Jessica Ditto told Elite Daily that Twitter's comments about Trump were "sad but not shocking." Ditto said,

It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to the President, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders.

Well, here's to another year!