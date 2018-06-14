On Thursday, June 14, President Donald Trump turned 72 years old. So, it's no surprise that his eldest daughter would shout him out on Instagram and dedicate a post to her father. Ivanka Trump's birthday tribute to Donald Trump was more than just an ordinary, present day photo with her dad, though.

It was a decades-old throwback.

The photo came with a short and sweet caption: "Happy birthday Dad! I love you very much. Wishing you your best year yet!!!"

It's unclear exactly what year the photo is from, but from the looks of it, Ivanka and Donald Trump were at a birthday party, and Ivanka Trump looks like she was no older than 10 years old.

That Ivanka would be the Trump sibling to share this kind of photo is not all that surprising, either. Ivanka has always been the one Trump child that appeared to have the closest and most interesting relationship with the president.

Of Donald Trump's five children, Ivanka is also the one that usually gives the most detailed stories about what it was like growing up with a real estate mogul for a father.

"He always made us his top priority," Ivanka told CNN's Gloria Borger in July 2016, during the thick of Trump's presidential campaign. "It doesn't mean he was home every night for dinner — he wasn't. He was working very hard. He was building an enormous business and he was in the early days of doing that when I was young and had a lot to prove to himself and to others, and he had big ambitions for himself. So, you know, he wasn't always physically present but he was always available."

Ivanka also talked specifically about the types of lessons Trump taught her as a child, one of which came in the way he didn't pressure her to get into the family business, she said.

"[He would] almost undermine my thought process about coming into the family business, because he wanted to make sure that I knew that it wasn't an expectation of his," Ivanka told Borger. "He always said to us, 'You'll never be able to compete at the highest level if you don't deeply love what it is that you do.' It's probably the most consistent piece of advice he gave me my whole life."

Despite what she described as a lack of pressure to follow in her dad's footsteps, Ivanka became known as the one Trump sibling that always seemed likely to take over the Trump organization after her father was done running the business.

And it's also notable that Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, are so highly regarded by the president that she ended up becoming a White House adviser.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Donald Trump has never been shy about letting people know Ivanka is his favorite child, either, albeit sometimes in awkward terms. During a 2004 interview with New York Magazine, he said, "Let me tell you one thing: Ivanka is a great, great beauty. Every guy in the country wants to go out with my daughter. But she’s got a boyfriend"

Now compare that to the way he talked about his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, in the same interview.

"You know I have another daughter, with Marla, named Tiffany? She’s just a beautiful great kid also," Donald Trump said. "But it’s very separate. When you have separate wives, it’s sort of... separate. Marla was a good person, as was Ivana. But I’m married to my business."

Safe to say, Donald Trump's relationship with Ivanka Trump is just different. On Thursday, Ivanka celebrated that relationship with a major throwback Thursday post.