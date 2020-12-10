Ah, the recycled Instagram holiday pic. So many of us have done it, including President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump. When it comes to the most festive season of the year, things understandably tend to get a little too busy for social media, especially if you're dealing with, say, multiple legal battles. Ivanka Trump's Instagram celebrating Hanukkah 2020 is a flashback to an entirely different time, and what a throwback.

On Dec. 10, Trump posted three photos of her children apparently at a White House event lighting candles to celebrate the start of Hanukkah. "Jared and I send warm wishes to all who are celebrating Hanukkah across the country and around the world," she captioned the post, referencing her husband, Jared Kushner. "May the light of the candles be a blessing to you and your family."

But don't be alarmed by the photo of what appeared to be a well-attended indoor event in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — the images actually appear to be recycled from the 2019 Hanukkah celebration. That year, she posted one of the same photos as 2020, a shot of her eldest daughter, Arabella Kushner, lighting a candle while Vice President Mike Pence looked on and smiled. It was captioned with a different cheerful message. "Happy Hanukkah! May your Holiday Season be filled with joy, love and light. Chag Chanukah Sameach!" she wrote. Honestly, doing the bare minimum for social media is... pretty relatable, right now.

The past 12 months have been a wild ride of a year, and admittedly, it's kind of comforting to see a bit of normalcy and family-centered celebration coming from the first family. But don't think that these photos harken back to an easier or less wild time — when these pics were originally posted in December 2019, President Donald Trump had just been impeached by the House of Representatives, and he was looking down the barrel of his trial in the Senate. He was acquitted by the Senate on Feb. 5 2020.

Fast forward a year, and as of Dec. 10, the president has filed over 50 lawsuits in recent weeks as part of his increasingly futile efforts to overturn the results of the November election, per NBC. There have also been multiple reports alleging President Trump has consulted advisers on the possibility of offering his eldest three children, along with Kushner and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pre-emptive pardons for unspecified crimes before he leaves office on Jan. 20. As of Dec. 10, 2020, none of the Trump children, Kushner, nor Giuliani have been charged with any crimes. The White House did not previously return Elite Daily's request for comment on the possibility of pardons and what potential criminal misconduct these individuals may be pardoned for.

Plus, on Dec. 3, Trump gave a deposition in an inquiry into the alleged misuse of inaugural funds in 2017, as part of a lawsuit filed by the Washington D.C. government. The suit accuses the Trump inaugural committee of "grossly overpaying" for event space at the Trump International Hotel, allegedly as a way to funnel funds directly to the first family. A Trump Organization lawyer has denied the allegations, telling CNN that Ivanka Trump's only role was to connect the committee and hotel management and that she instructed the hotel to charge a "fair market rate." On Twitter, Trump denied all allegations, and called the inquiry a "politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness."

Basically, Ivanka Trump has just been going through a lot lately, OK?