If you think about stationary colors and fonts in your sleep or if you literally cannot wait to do your seating chart — wedding planning may be totally your thing. Of course, if you live for a cake tasting or if your book of wedding plans is longer than the entire Harry Potter series combined, your zodiac sign may have something to do with it. And if you've had the dress picked out for a decade and already made your reception songs playlist you may be one of these five zodiac signs that have the most fun planning their weddings.

From coordinating the caterer to picking all the floral arrangements, wedding planning can consist of a lot of little things leading to a super big day. And no matter if you are keeping your wedding low-key and small or if want your special day to be a total blowout — only you know what's best for you. Tying the knot can be a flippin' big deal, and between you and your spouse-to-be, everything will be beautiful and amazing when you exchange your vows.

If you can't wait to organize your RSVPs, you may be one of these six zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Giphy "The crab has been dreaming of this day for their whole life—when it comes to planning they have everything already picked out," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. "Their decisiveness and directness lends success in their vision and desire for planning their wedding."

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Giphy "Libras have a beautiful aesthetic and are critical of others who impose unnecessary additions to their visions. This is why Libras are the ideal sign to plan their own wedding," Stardust says. "Mostly, so their visions are implemented to its truest form."

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) Giphy "Pisces are the big dreamer in the zodiac. Since they were young they've dreamed of falling in love and marrying the partner of their dreams," astrologer Cindy Mckean says. Not only will they have fun planning their dreamy wedding, but they'll have fun being swept away."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Giphy "Sag’s are low-key control freaks, but like to add edgy touches to their visions. If their fundamental needs aren’t met, they will sling their arrows. This is why they are the best at planning their own weddings, because they won’t get mad at anyone, except themselves, if things go haywire," Stardust says. "Plus, sampling the food and having exotic flavors will be the part of planning that the archer enjoys the most. After all, they have a wonderful palate."