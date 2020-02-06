I know I'm not the only one who still has that pic of Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp playing tonsil hockey on a boat in Capri seared into my brain. (I love you, Timothée, but that was... a lot.) Of course, that pic was taken back in Sept. 2019, and the two still haven't confirmed whether or not they're dating. In my dreams, Chalamet is either dating me or his Lady Bird and Little Women costar Saoirse Ronan. In reality, those wondering whether Timothée Chalamet is single might be out of luck, as Chalamet seems like he's fallen deeply for Depp. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Chalamet and Depp but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

The two actors first met on the set of Netflix's The King, where they starred as King Henry V and Catherine of Valois. Unsurprisingly, playing husband and wife created some sparks, and in Oct. 2018, Chalamet and Depp were photographed looking cozy together in New York City's East Village, according to E! News. Just a few months later, Us Weekly reported that the maybe-couple had been spotted in Paris for the holidays. And then, just in case there was any remaining doubt about their relationship status, Chalamet and Depp had that meme-able yacht make-out sesh that I wish I could unsee.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two never appear on each other's social media pages, and they rarely talk about each other to the media, unless they're discussing their professional relationship. "Timothée brings an emotional vulnerability to everything he does, almost without even trying. That's his gift," Depp told Vogue Australia in Oct. 2019 while discussing The King. "He's so immensely talented, and I feel like nobody could have taken on the role like he did." A month later, while chatting with USA Today, Chalamet called his experience working with Depp "awesome" in return.

But whenever the press questions their potentially romantic relationship, the maybe-couple tends to clam up. At the 2019 Golden Globes in January, where Chalamet arrived on the arm of his mother, Access Hollywood host Lilliana Vazquez asked him whether he'd be leaving the show with Depp, and the actor was visibly flustered. "Lily makes you speechless," Vazquez teased, to which Chalamet responded by laughing. Very coy, Timothée.

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Before being romantically linked to Johnny Depp's daughter, Chalamet was previously rumored to be in a relationship with Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon. He and Leon both attended La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, and they reportedly started dating in 2013, though Chalamet is just as tight-lipped about his previous relationship as he is about his current one. Before Chalamet, Depp was in a relationship with British model Ash Stymest, whom she reportedly dated for two years before they went their separate ways in April 2018.

Will Chalamet and Depp ever go totally public with their relationship? Unlikely, though I'm still holding out hope that they'll walk the red carpet together at the 2020 Oscars. Whether they're ~official~ or not, I'm still rooting for these love birds. Keep up the good work, you two.